It’s been three years since the hospital banned the volunteers from the hospital because of the virus, and it’s not looking good for starting up again anytime soon. When I began, I was in a low place (can you say empty nest?) and I needed the volunteer program more than volunteering needed me. Well, maybe. All I know for sure is I loved it. I felt useful again.
I was pretty wet behind the ears when I started and some of my good intentions went unappreciated. When I borrowed a broom and swept the leaves out of the lobby, or scuffed out the scuff marks on the floor with my shoe, my supervisor said I was taking work away from housekeeping. I was like “What?” Trust me, housekeeping has plenty to do and they do it all day long. But whatever.
And then of course there was my mouth. The first week I was there I witnessed an older volunteer make a lot of wisecracks to another volunteer — a young man in a wheelchair. Everything in me said this was wrong so I went to my supervisor and asked why the woman talked to him like that. She laughed. She said he gives it right back to her and that’s how they banter. I said that was good to know and went back to the room. I guess I should have also said, “Let’s keep this between us.”
A half hour later my supervisor came into our room and to my mortification told everyone what I‘d said — while laughing. Everyone else laughed too, everyone except the old woman. She was from Sicily and apparently I might as well have slapped her across the face. She stopped speaking to me. I apologized (to no avail) and made it my mission to prove to her that I was a nice person, even though she would barely look my way, but when she did I shivered.
This went on every Friday for a year! One day she came in wearing a really stunning handmade sweater and I complimented her on it. It turned out that her daughter had knitted it for her and my compliment finally melted away the ice.
While volunteering, I took on the odd jobs that no one else particularly wanted. If it benefited the hospital, I did it. I put together the WHALE packets. I laminated papers. I collated pamphlets when the printer forgot to hit the collate button. I scored tests. I filed papers up in the library and cleaned out files in the business office. I even helped load patient files into the computer for a short time. Best of all, I helped sort the street mail and then delivered it. I thought I’d died and gone to heaven, and I got to do it for 17 years!
I met a lot of interesting people along the way from staff, to patients, to other volunteers, many of whom I gladly considered friends. But a lot of them have died. When you think about it, volunteering is an older person’s gig so I guess it should be expected, but even the young man in the wheelchair passed away. Each death was a blow to my heart and frankly I started seeing my own destiny and it was freaking me out. Maybe 17 years was enough.
Just this week we lost another volunteer, one who I was particularly close to in heart and neighborhood. I’m going to really miss her, and the world is going to miss her gentle soul and many kindnesses.
Rest in peace, Karen, and save a spot for me up there so we can continue to play the games you turned me onto.
