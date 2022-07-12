Apparently there are more than a few people who have not read my columns and continue to call me honey, sweetie, and the like. You can almost see my hair curl during these encounters. If I’m not going to have to deal with them again, I do my best to let it slide.
The other day I had to talk to someone on the phone because something didn’t arrive. She got in two honeys and a sweetie before I knew what hit me. Wanting very much to let loose, I took a deep breath and instead chose the high road. But now I had to go pick the item up and wasn’t sure I could trust myself.
I imagined, if the need arose, that I would preface my disapproval by first informing her that I was a nice person, even though my mother always said if you have to tell someone you’re nice then maybe you aren’t. And as such I wanted to make it perfectly clear that I was not berating her but rather educating her that more people than not hate being called these personal endearments.
It is one thing if someone you care about says it, but when a stranger says it (at least to me) the endearments come off as unintentionally condescending. (I actually do understand that it’s unintentional.)
Anyway, I was determined to behave because if I didn’t, it would make me look ugly. Of course life has a way of undermining good intentions. I went in, used as few words as possible, and turned to leave thinking I was in the clear.
“Have a nice day, Hon,” she said, sweet as sugar. Caught unaware, I stopped dead in my tracks, hung my head and walked back to the counter. There seemed to be no stopping me. I didn’t get ugly, and as nice as I tried to be, I’m sure I was less attractive than when I walked in.
As a kid I never thought of using the word ugly to describe character, but the first time I met someone who did, it intrigued me. And then I found another.
It was on a video, a little girl maybe 4 or 5, and I assume from the South by her accent. Her mama was taking Miss High and Mighty to visit the grandparents on Father’s Day and her mama had asked her if she was going to say happy Father’s Day to her grandfather. The conversation went something like this:
“Why don’t you want to say happy Father’s Day?”
“Because … you don’t want to represent him! People are representing all the fathers of the world. I represented my daddy because I said happy Father’s Day, but you don’t want to represent your daddy and that’s being ugly to your dad.”
“I’m going to say happy Father’s Day. I just thought you should too.”
“That’s weird!!! We ain’t sisters. You and Aunt Poo … you’all can say happy Father’s Day but I ain’t going to. He’s not my father. He’s my pawpaw.”
Now that girl was awful cute when she got ugly.
