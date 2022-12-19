Don’t get me wrong. I love Christmas and everything it stands for, but I have come to realize that at my age my view has become skewed.
Thus, here are the top 10 reasons I no longer enjoy decorating for the season.
1. Freezing cold attic. For some reason it’s my job to go up there and hand them down to the hubby, which is made worse by him announcing he’s ready when I am not properly outfitted for the Arctic Circle.
2. Lugging totes. I switched to five heavy totes to get rid of the cardboard boxes. See reason three.
3. Beetles! They love cardboard. Alas my creche figurines were still in their original Styrofoam-laced box to protect them — but held a wayward family of the creepy jerks who sneaked around and frightened me into ending them each time I saw one. That box is history.
4. Cleaning. It seems that everywhere I feel like decorating is somewhere I haven’t visited since I took them down last year. I needed a broom here, a dust rag there and a vacuum cleaner for the hard-to-reach areas. In every room.
5. Rearranging. In order to put “that” here, I have to put “this” somewhere else. But there is nowhere else because I gave away two end tables this year. Next thing I know I’m purging cabinets and grabbing the dust rag again so that some of my homeless snowmen can peer through the glass doors.
6. The tree. These past few years we have considered buying an artificial tree, but somehow we keep buying real ones. Real ones have sap that gets all over my hands and in my hair, and the sap is hard to remove.
7. The arguing. It never fails. That man cannot read my mind nor assume correctly what I might want done so I have to tell him, which he takes personally. Then I take his reaction personally and suddenly wish I were on an island where it’s warm and quiet.
8. Ornaments. It seems every year the glue has let go on one or even six of my most treasured danglers, so I stop decorating the tree and head for the hot glue gun. Most of my ornaments are homemade, and I chafe when I have to put store-bought ones on. This year, though, it dawned on me that I have a photo ornament of two of my children, but not my oldest child, so I grabbed my craft box and made one. Why did it take me 35 years to notice? Did she notice?
9. Needles. At first there are a few here and there, and more as time goes on. But after he drags the month-old tree through the house and out the front door, I’m like out of my mind. I need a SWAT team in here. Just when I think I’ve got them all swept up they sneak out of thresholds and doorways like little ninjas. I still find them in July.
10. Un-decorating. It’s like all of the above but in reverse, and heading up to that ice-cold attic.
