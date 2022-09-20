I love babies. Who wouldn’t? Well, I guess there are some people who don’t, but I’m here to talk about the rest of us. And technically, I love to hold babies, just not all night long when I should be getting my beauty sleep. And I love to smell babies — until they poop their pants. Then I pass them off to the nearest person who hasn’t already touched the tip of their nose and called “Not it.”

I really prefer babies once they have grown some hair, sprouted some teeth, and learned to communicate by any means other than crying. This, of course, makes them not babies anymore, so I might have to rethink this.

