I love babies. Who wouldn’t? Well, I guess there are some people who don’t, but I’m here to talk about the rest of us. And technically, I love to hold babies, just not all night long when I should be getting my beauty sleep. And I love to smell babies — until they poop their pants. Then I pass them off to the nearest person who hasn’t already touched the tip of their nose and called “Not it.”
I really prefer babies once they have grown some hair, sprouted some teeth, and learned to communicate by any means other than crying. This, of course, makes them not babies anymore, so I might have to rethink this.
When I decided I wanted a baby, all I could think about was cute clothes, toys at Christmas, and passing on my wealth of knowledge. I had no idea how hard it would be, how exhausting, or expensive. And somehow it didn’t occur to me that it would be forever. At least it seemed like it at the time.
You no sooner teach one to walk than it’s time to teach the next one. Then there’s potty training, dressing themselves, and learning please and thank you. Teaching them to ride a bike, ride a horse, ski, play the piano and tap dance was not in my wheelhouse. I left that to the experts.
I taught them to count, read, tie their shoes, plant flowers and make cookies. I encouraged them to be gentle with animals, appreciate people, and love God. We had fun.
On the flip side, they were not allowed to steal, throw wrappers out of the car window, or slam a door on my lips. I was constantly amusing them in an attempt to avoid a volcano erupting. Some days were not fun.
Sometimes I found myself doing a countdown to when they’d be old enough to go out on their own, yet each time one of them did I wanted to lasso them right back home where they belonged.
I was for sure glad when they could do their own homework, make their own meals, and not need a baby sitter. You think you’ve reached the piece de resistance when they are finally able to drive themselves to and fro. That was the point wasn’t it? To raise them into responsible people you’d be proud to introduce to your boss?
Just when they’ve all left, and you think you’re done, they call. They need you. Their car broke down, or they ran out of sugar, or they’ve forgotten the name of Uncle Rodney’s one-eyed, three-legged dog Lucifer — nicknamed Lucky.
On a good day they call just to chat, share a funny story or ask you to lunch. You find yourself hanging off their every word. You can now rejoice in the memories and see that it was all worth it. You did a good job and deserve a pat on the back, but not from them. No, they were self-made. Just ask them.
So yeah, the whole ordeal might have felt like it was taking forever, but we are in a new place now. We are friends as much as anything and I can only hope that this, too, goes on forever.
