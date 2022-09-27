I walked past an open window the other day and there it was — that smell. The delicious aroma of fresh winds blowing across amber leaves tells us that the end of summer is imminent. That same smell always takes me back to my childhood backyard where the hazy days of idleness would soon be filled with textbooks and homework.
Part of me dreaded school starting up again, not just because of the homework but because I liked having little expected of me, which summer afforded. I could sway in the hammock, one foot up, one foot on the ground for pushing, all day or until someone booted me out because it was “their turn.”
My sisters and I would lie in the grass and search for four-leaf clovers for as long as it took. Sometimes we got hungry and found little buds — of what we never knew — and popped them in our mouths, pretending they were peas. It never occurred to us they could be tainted because we didn’t have a dog to pee on them. The neighbors did though.
We looked for roly-poly bugs so we could touch them and make them close into a ball and we splashed in a pool that we unrolled and filled with cold water, and then begged the sun to hurry up and heat it.
After a good rain we’d go out front to splash in the big puddle that always filled in deep, thanks to the giant tree whose roots upended one of the sidewalk slabs. We played out front as much — if not more — as the backyard, which was actually the side yard because we lived on the corner. There was no backyard to speak of, only a bit of room between the house and the neighbors.
We did all the usual things out front, hopscotch, Mother may I, red light green light. We had races from our corner down to the other corner, on the very sidewalk I learned to roller skate on.
We played stone teacher on the porch steps. There was no porch per say, just a five-foot square landing without railings, which wouldn’t pass code today for fear of us falling off. If they only knew we dared each other to jump off it on a daily basis.
But the front porch steps are where we hung out when friends came over. In fact it’s where my bestie and I were the day two guys from school walked by and the next thing I knew she and I were going horseback riding with them on the weekend. She was a smooth operator.
One of the best parts of summer was listening for the tinkling of the ice cream truck and we would run to Mom for some dimes and chase it down. And summer wasn’t complete until the carnival came to town, when Mom would give us a whole roll of dimes and send us on our way. Surely she saw it as a cheap babysitter because we never had to beg to go.
Sadly, summer always ends but at least it brings that cooler air, the kind that smells like fresh sheets off the line. Or maybe the sheets on the line smell like the crisp air.
