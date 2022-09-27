I walked past an open window the other day and there it was — that smell. The delicious aroma of fresh winds blowing across amber leaves tells us that the end of summer is imminent. That same smell always takes me back to my childhood backyard where the hazy days of idleness would soon be filled with textbooks and homework.

Part of me dreaded school starting up again, not just because of the homework but because I liked having little expected of me, which summer afforded. I could sway in the hammock, one foot up, one foot on the ground for pushing, all day or until someone booted me out because it was “their turn.”

Recommended for you