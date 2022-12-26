Believe it or not, a knitted scarf makes me happy. Not my scarf, it’s one I bought at a craft show in a moment of weakness and ended up giving it to my “secret sister” at church a few years ago. Almost every Sunday in winter she has it on, and keeps it on because it goes with everything. I smile each time I see it, knowing it’s appreciated.
Christmas lights make me happy, too. I so enjoy driving around at night and seeing porches and yards ablaze with sparkles. I want all those people to know how appreciated they are. It’s a lot of work doing that, I know, which is why we don’t even try anymore. But I’ll look at yours anytime.
Books make me happy. I’m currently reading three of them. People ask me how I can do that.
I had started with “Something Missing,” by Matthew Dicks, about a burglar. As you get to know him you find yourself rooting for him and hoping he doesn’t get caught. The problem here is that the book is intense and since I read in bed to lull myself into sleep, my white-knuckled grip on the book promises anything but slumber. I save it for daytime reading now, like when I’m eating lunch or in a waiting room.
Therefore I switched to James Herriot’s “Favorite Dog Stories,” which has been sitting on my shelf along with many, many others for a long time but was the only one that offered promise to not raise my heart rate. It’s charming, maybe too charming, but it was doing the trick.
Then I received in the mail a gift of a book by one of my favorite authors, from the author himself. It’s a signed copy of his newest book, “Lemonade Stand.” Joe Abbate never fails to make me laugh as he relates his crazy life. This one is currently kept on my nightstand and I snicker away into Snoozy-bye Land.
I like jokes, too. I came across a video of a bunch of guys telling wife jokes while drinking coffee and trying not to spill it as they cracked each other up. So picture that as I relate these.
“My wife accused me of stealing her thesaurus. I’m shocked, appalled, aghast and dismayed.”
“My wife asked if I’d seen the dog bowl. I told her I didn’t know he did.”
“I asked my wife when her birthday was. She said March 1st, so I walked around the room and asked again.”
“My wife took the dog to the vet because he ate some Scrabble tiles.” Another guy says “How’s he doing?” “No word yet.”
“I told my wife to embrace her mistakes so she hugged me.” (I’m here all night folks)
Children make me happy.
Carrying heavy objects puts me in a fit of giggles but I have no idea why.
Sewing with my sister is always good for a laugh, but last week we ended in hysterics — I mean full on crying and almost unable to speak as we each tried to make a 16-pocketed tool bag for our sewing tools. Apparently I learned nothing from making that professional bag a while back other than if you’re going to do something, do it with a friend.
I should have known we were heading down a rabbit hole when there were about 28 labels for various cuttings, and each label had different yet similar “names” that made you look, and look again — and again to make sure you had the right pieces, plus the designer didn’t always use the exact names in the pattern. It was quite the ordeal.
It didn’t help that I had a three-hour lead on her by cutting my fabrics out the night before so each time she got stumped on something I was called on to help her but I had already moved on and completely forgotten that step — on purpose in order to concentrate on the mess in front of me. It became a running gag to “read the directions,” particularly when I screwed up and she had to help me.
By hour five we were pooped and punchy and I think that’s why we got to laughing so hard. But I guess you had to be there.
Wishing you all reasons to laugh throughout the new year.
