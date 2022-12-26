Believe it or not, a knitted scarf makes me happy. Not my scarf, it’s one I bought at a craft show in a moment of weakness and ended up giving it to my “secret sister” at church a few years ago. Almost every Sunday in winter she has it on, and keeps it on because it goes with everything. I smile each time I see it, knowing it’s appreciated.

Christmas lights make me happy, too. I so enjoy driving around at night and seeing porches and yards ablaze with sparkles. I want all those people to know how appreciated they are. It’s a lot of work doing that, I know, which is why we don’t even try anymore. But I’ll look at yours anytime.

