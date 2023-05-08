I got an email fromGoodreads the other day. Goodreads is who I may purchase books from on my Kindle. This Kindle was given to me a short time ago so I am rather new to the experience but my granddaughter assured me that Goodreads is the real deal. Therefore, I ordered two e-books.
Imagine my surprise when they sent me this email:
“Based on your recent purchases we think you’ll be interested in the following books”
A.I. Machine Learning (What?)
“Pathogenesis – History of the World’s 8 Plagues.” (I don’t think so.)
“The Deep End — Country Club Murders” (Well maybe.)
“Not So Shy” (It’s a kid’s book and I think I’ve reached beyond that by now)
“Monsters – A Fan’s Dilemma” (first of all I’m not a fan and I like to read before bed so I’ll take a hard pass)
“Higher Math” (yeah, right)
“The End of the Road” (Frankly, I’m practically there so let’s not rub it in)
“The Good Life — Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness” (I wonder who wasted their life studying this. They should have been outside absorbing some sun.)
The two books I had ordered from them had nothing in common with these offers.
Another thing that blows my mind is that my husband won a settlement with his old phone company. He received a check for a whopping 47 cents. The stamp alone cost more than that so we feel guilty cashing it. They might better have told the thousands of people who also won that they were just going to donate everyone’s 47 cents to the person who wasted their life studying happiness instead of living it.
We also received a check from the DMV for $3.75. We are just rolling in petty cash right now.
Today’s funerals also make me go ‘huh?’ In some ways they have improved. No longer are there two days of afternoon and evening calling hours. It’s down to one and sometimes they throw the funeral directly after calling hours. But what I find unsettling is that the one in charge will say, “Does anyone want to share special stories about the departed?”
When no one offers up anything, my personality takes up an offense on behalf of the departed. It’s mortifying and makes me so sad that not one person could come up with even the littlest story (including me, I’m ashamed to say). It used to be that anyone who wanted to say something would clear it with the minister first. We need to go back to that. Otherwise I’m going to need to start planning a speech before I go to these things.
Then there’s the woman on television who says, “What’s better than mopping floors? Anythingggg!” Are you serious? Mopping is easy-peasy. Now replace those words with “scrubbing the shower” or “painting a ceiling” and I can get on board with it.
This next one made me go more than “Huh?” It was more like what the heck is going on? I had brought a pattern to quilt group thinking maybe someone else might want to make it as I had already made it twice. They asked for pictures and I reached for my iPad hoping I hadn’t erased the year-old photos.
This is no lie. I opened my iPad and there was the picture of one of them. I hadn’t clicked on anything, it was just there, giving me a slide show of my photos so I could show both quilts. I know our electronics can pick up on what we say, but I never said the name of the pattern. I’ve scratched a rut in my head over this one.
Lastly, my daughter texted me this little ditty: “What was the name of the doctor who delivered me?” and then added “asking for a friend.” Huh?
