I love learning new things. It makes me feel smarter even if it’s something of a trivial nature.
I found out the other day that you are supposed to recycle wire coat hangers. That put a skip in my giddy-up because I had a bag full of them that I was about to take to goodwill with hopes that they had a use for them.
I also recently discovered that if you Google the word “askew,” your screen becomes tilted. Don’t believe me? Try it. It’s totally cool.
There’s something else I discovered that wasn’t as fun to learn. I was sitting in the living room taking on a chill because the hubby was hot but I was not. He had the fan blowing on us. We had just moved said fan to its present location because previously it was up by the television, blowing only on him, but we couldn’t hear the television over the noise of the fan. I brilliantly moved it to behind us, which solved one problem and created another. Even if it was aimed at him, I still shivered from the fallout.
On this particular Sunday afternoon, I was sitting there vibrating as I did some crosswords while he watched his movie. I whined, then I got up and moved the fan as close to him as the fan would allow while propped on a child’s wooden chair, causing the cord to lift fairly high off the carpet.
Now the hubby, who is arm in arm with OSHA, (the safety in the workplace organization), immediately admonished me and told me not to trip over it. I did my usual eye roll and attempted to refresh his memory about just who he was dealing with when I said, “I’m not stupid!”
To prove it I did a high step over the cord and went out to the kitchen to rip out the puzzle pages from the last three newspapers because I had been out of town and needed to catch up. On my way back into the living room I realized I would need something firm to put the pages on and saw the puzzle book I had just been working out of moments ago, which would work perfectly.
The book was what I was focusing on as I entered the room. Next thing I knew, the fan was on the floor in three pieces, a chair was tipped over and my big toe was throbbing.
We each made a beeline for the fan, which despite the fact the guard cage had blown off, was still spinning and my carpet was at risk of a bad haircut. We put it all back together and I settled into my chair quietly, with my head down.
“I’m not mad at you, ya know,” he said after a few minutes.
“I know,” I said. “I’m just bummed because apparently I AM stupid!”
