I was doing the bills the other day and once again got caught off guard. I had put my check in the envelope, licked the flap, and as I was pressing it good and tight I read the words across the back of the envelope: Please put your account number on your check.
Arrgg. All I can think is “Too bad, so sad. You should have printed that on the inside of the flap, not the outside.”
I’m not in the habit of putting my account numbers on the checks. It’s already on the slip that goes in the envelope with the check. And frankly, I’m sitting here writing a boatload of checks and figure the person who is actually getting paid to open my bills can do it, if in fact it is really required and not merely a company who bought these printed envelopes on sale and could give two hoots about an account number.
However I do cooperate when it comes to one of our insurance companies because they send me two bills back to back for what appears to be three accounts. I have to write all three account numbers on one little check. Always fun.
Not.
And still they have managed to screw it up this time. They say they haven’t received the check for one of the policies, which is ridiculous being as I only wrote one check for everything and the first policy is paid. Or should I say overpaid. I’m certain that instead of paying both bills they put all the money into paying a full year on the other.
You wanna know what else I think is stupid — that commercial for Dixie plates. Who in their right mind takes the time to prepare a spaghetti dinner for their girlfriend and then tries to serve it on a paper plate? It’s sauce versus paper, people. Dirty a real plate. Actually, I serve my spaghetti in bowls so I don’t have to chase my meatballs around the kitchen.
And while we are on the subject of television, I hate how they give you the previews of next week’s show that practically give away the whole show. I either leave the room or (more often) plug my ears and go “la-la-la-la….” until the hubby gives me the nod that it’s safe to listen now. I don’t know how that man puts up with me.
Another stupid thing: I’ll be playing one of my games — say solitaire — and I’ll get ads for another solitaire game, repeatedly. Why would I need two?
And don’t get me started on the ads for Royal Match. Too late, I’m already riled up. There’s this king who keeps getting himself into predicaments of a deadly nature that you are supposed to get him out of. He’s either about to be skewered by spinning screws, falling off a mountain, about to freeze to death or worst of all, drowning.
I hate those ads. They cause me way too much stress just watching them, so I would never download the game. But boy are they determined to wear me down.
Then there’s the game ads that have a hand showing you how to play and they continually play badly and you want to scream “stop being so stupid!” I can do better than them and I’m sure that’s their ploy but I continue to resist so I don’t prove them wrong. I mean come on, they all get harder eventually and then I’ll just feel — you know — stupid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.