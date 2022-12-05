They say that just before you die your life flashes before your eyes. I’m not sure how anyone knows this and still had time to tell anyone. I’d be so wrapped up in the show that I’d be speechless. Let’s just say it’s true and go from there.

I got wondering the other day if the flashing happens all at once or in bits and pieces leading up to it because I have recently been having very clear memories of different parts of my childhood for no apparent reason — unless it had something to do with All Saints’ Day.

Recommended for you