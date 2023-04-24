I went on a quilting retreat right before Easter and it was the most interesting one yet.
It started on Monday and went all week but I couldn’t get there until Wednesday, and just as I feared, there was no table for me. But as soon as they saw me they went running for one and set me up right next to the snack table.
Do you know how hard it is for me to sit right beside all that candy? Let’s just say I’m glad I didn’t give it up for lent or I’d be in deep doo-doo. I was aghast when they dumped the contents of several almost-empty bags of candy on top of the free range M&Ms. After a while I couldn’t take it anymore and I began plucking out all the wrapped candy. Someone noticed.
“You’re being kinda picky with the candy, don’t ya think?”
“I’m freeing the M&Ms,” I said, and then surreptitiously (and hypocritically) sent them to their demise via my stomach, which was the plan all along.
Three gals were heading to the quit shop. I opted not to insert myself because I really wanted to get sewing. When they came back, two of them were complaining and the driver said, “You go over one curb and they don’t let you forget it.” Glad I missed that.
The next day three different gals headed to the same shop and again I didn’t ask to go along. Upon their return one of the wide-eyed gals said to yesterday’s driver, “I would have been better off going with you yesterday.”
This day’s driver said, “Hey, it was either that or a head-on collision.”
I said, “Did you hit a curb too?”
“Oh, I took the whole corner,” she said. “Up, over, and down.”
Throughout the time I was there, one older woman kept calling me Mary. If that wasn’t odd enough, her name just happens to be Mary. So I started calling her Lucille. Fair is fair.
Another woman brought in a very large bin stuffed to the brim with scraps for another gal who doesn’t believe in throwing anything away. Well! Some of these scraps were so skinny that by the time you sewed them to the next piece you wouldn’t be able to see them. I asked the owner of the bin if I could sort out the losers.
This was a never-ending task because the bin seemed to be growing fabric as I yanked it out. The gal who doesn’t throw away any fabric kept sniffing around, trying to snag the loser pile and I had to keep chasing her off. But now the owner can actually close the bin.
Another thing that made this retreat memorable is that they have a new cook — a sweet young woman who happens to be a vegetarian. I didn’t find that out right away, I think it dawned on me by meal four when I was pulling spinach out of my teeth while eating white lasagna. But I’m getting ahead of myself.
My first meal was lunch. I should preface this with how I approach each meal with trepidation because of my unwillingness to eat things I don’t like or recognize. So at first I was glad to see grilled cheese sandwiches and took one, noticed there was what looked like minestrone soup and my heart sunk so I grabbed a second grilled cheese to keep from being ready for dinner by two o’clock.
Then I heard the cook say the soup was pasta e fagioli, which I really like, so I shamelessly pigged out. I thought I was in hog heaven — until dinner.
It was turkey pot pies. What was I going to do with that? Well I could eat the center out of it, hopefully. The center was a ratio of about 15 vegetables to one piece of turkey but luckily there were also French fries and all those snacks downstairs. This kind of thing went on for days so I guess I was past being surprised when I discovered carrots and spinach in the lasagna.
You’d be proud of me because for the most part I ate without complaint, but I can’t say the same for a few others. I think I consumed the equivalent of six month’s worth of veggies in four days. However, my “system” is still trying to figure out what hit it.
