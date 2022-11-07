A Shop Hop is where quilt shops in a drivable area band together for a good time. You buy a “passport” at one of the shops, then each shop you go to will check off the name on the passport and put you into a drawing, plus give you a free item (this year it was a fat quarter of the fall variety plus various goodies).

I’ve not done this before because I’m not fond of sitting in a car all day or of getting lost, but this time I was in because the driver had taken the time to plan a route complete with arrival and departure times. Under her guidance we would hit seven out of the 14 stores in one day, and that’s how I roll.

