A Shop Hop is where quilt shops in a drivable area band together for a good time. You buy a “passport” at one of the shops, then each shop you go to will check off the name on the passport and put you into a drawing, plus give you a free item (this year it was a fat quarter of the fall variety plus various goodies).
I’ve not done this before because I’m not fond of sitting in a car all day or of getting lost, but this time I was in because the driver had taken the time to plan a route complete with arrival and departure times. Under her guidance we would hit seven out of the 14 stores in one day, and that’s how I roll.
At an unofficial (not on the list) stop, the driver used their potty. I wasn’t interested as we were only a half hour in. At Quilty Pleasures, the front door greeted us with a “No Public Restroom” sign and I sighed. We made quick work of our time and headed to Golden Lane. They had no public restrooms either. I was getting uncomfortable.
Perhaps I failed to mention that this expertly planned trip allowed for no extra stopping, including meals, so I crossed my legs and prayed. Quilters Corner was next and I knew they had a restroom. I could do this. The driver programmed her GPS and off we went.
To my surprise and joy we were set to arrive an amazing 20 minutes early but my face fell when we pulled up in front of Quilty Pleasures again. She had clicked on the wrong store. We were now an hour behind schedule — at a store with no restroom — and my teeth were floating.
Halfway to Quilters Corner I convinced the driver that it would be in everyone’s best interest if we stopped at a McDonald’s with multiple potties. After that, I availed myself to every store that offered said accommodations.
We sped to Witches Stitches next, a store with two floors of fabric at which we had scheduled ourselves a whole 45 minutes of shopping bliss. However we arrived at the exact time we should have been leaving, according to the plan. And though we tried to hurry there was just too much to look at and then the driver couldn’t find her passport and we scoured the store for it. They gave her a spare and off we went, seriously behind.
Sew What was hard to find even with the GPS. They were having quite a sale so we spent more than our allotted time and the driver apologized to me and the backseat gal that we were not going to be able to hit any more shops because they would be closed by the time we got there.
That’s when the owner said, “Sayer would still be open,” and we said, “Sure, why not?”
I’ll tell you why not. Since I had no way of spelling what she was saying I didn’t know she was sending us to Sayre, Pennsylvania, until Pennsylvania welcomed me. We were heading the opposite way of home. At this point I had not eaten lunch and I would not be eating dinner. Instead I existed on Cheez-Its and cashews, plus all the chocolate these quilt shops were doling out. I was visibly vibrating.
I pushed on because we were having a blast. Still, the clock was ticking. The GPS said we were five minutes away from Friendship Star but we were stuck in construction traffic. I called the shop and begged them to stay open for us because we had come such a long way and they were just so sweet about it. Even the dog came out to greet us.
Yes sir, it was all fun and games until we tried leaving Pennsylvania. The guy at the quilt shop drew out a quicker escape route and we tried it but missed the mark somewhere, and then the driver’s GPS had thrown its hands up in the air, offering us nothing. A coma looked good to me right then.
Luckily the backseat gal got her GPS going but in the middle of this chaos the hubby was calling my cell phone to tell me not to drive on our newly paved driveway until tomorrow, which was just about when I figured we’d be getting there.
Once righted, we spent the long ride home sharing childhood memories with each other, allowing the miles to fly by and the laughs to roll on.
