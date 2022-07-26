By DEBBIE HOUGH
I just went to the races at Oswego Speedway for the first time in so long I can’t even remember. I think it’s been at least 20 years, which seems crazy to me because I started going every week with my brother when I was 12.
At some point I started going with friends — at my brother’s insistence I’m sure, and the speedway is even where the hubby and I had our first date — and our first kiss. (Technically we did go play tennis before that but he quickly realized I had no clue what I was doing and the evening was over almost before it had begun.)
So I was always there. If I wasn’t in the stands rooting for my favorites (Bobby Stelter, Steve Gioia and Mark Regan), I was walking around chatting with friends and stuffing my face. I’m not sure when I stopped going, though I know it was after we had three kids, and I remember toward the end I had started packing puzzle books and my crocheting. I think my life got busy and sitting still became torture, plus I’m willing to bet the whole damaging my tailbone saga played in there somewhere because the benches are hard. But by then our kids were old enough to go with their dad, so I probably used my now quiet Saturday nights as a personal spa day.
Last week The Oswego County Media Group was sponsoring one of the rooms in the tower and my editor scored me and the hubby some tickets. I was excited to go back and check out what used to be a large chunk of my life. Parking was like it used to be … far away and a long walk to the gate. I was kind of shocked though, at the way my body was reacting to the uphill walk. I was actually out of breath. I guess walking on the treadmill doesn’t prepare you for the real world. (There was also the climb to the tower that I thought would never end and my legs were swearing up a blue streak.)
But the moment I walked through the gates the smell of popcorn, pizza, hot dogs and fries, mixed with car exhaust fumes, made me feel like I was home after a long trip abroad. The roar of the engines ran through me like electricity and the past 20 years of spa days faded away.
Up in the tower the noise is muffled, and the food and drinks are free. Not only are you up high and can see everything but there is also a TV for close-ups and replays. The only thing missing were the guys I always rooted for. Of course two or three of my son’s friends race, so I will root them on, loudly, because I don’t know any other way.
But this year I had a rookie in my sights. He’s my nephew, or being as his mom is my niece maybe he’s my great-nephew, or my nephew once removed. Whatever, he is my sister’s grandson and we were all there together and had a wonderful time. I have to admit, it’s one thing to watch your favorite drivers weave in and out vying for first place, but when its someone you’ve watched grow up, someone who is family by blood and heart, it is almost frightening to watch them race.
As much as I want to become his biggest fan, I’m not sure my nerves can take it. But we’ll see.
