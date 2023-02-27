Have you ever had a weird thing happen? They happen to me a lot. Just recently I was driving through my old stomping grounds and passed by the corner grocery store. A flood of memories pulsed through me as I recalled my childhood visits there, with siblings or friends, upon finding money somewhere. Other than returning my mother’s cola bottles at two cents a pop, there weren’t a lot of ways to obtain candy money.

I recalled how Mom would pull out a dish of pennies and if we could guess the date on them we could keep them, so we had that to work with. And there was the dollar bill our oldest aunt sent us on our birthdays every year from Florida. But this paltry income is how I began a lifelong habit of walking with my head down in search of dropped coinage on the sidewalk so I could get me some sugar.

