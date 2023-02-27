Have you ever had a weird thing happen? They happen to me a lot. Just recently I was driving through my old stomping grounds and passed by the corner grocery store. A flood of memories pulsed through me as I recalled my childhood visits there, with siblings or friends, upon finding money somewhere. Other than returning my mother’s cola bottles at two cents a pop, there weren’t a lot of ways to obtain candy money.
I recalled how Mom would pull out a dish of pennies and if we could guess the date on them we could keep them, so we had that to work with. And there was the dollar bill our oldest aunt sent us on our birthdays every year from Florida. But this paltry income is how I began a lifelong habit of walking with my head down in search of dropped coinage on the sidewalk so I could get me some sugar.
Inside the store, all their candy was on low shelves behind the counter and every kid would stare at the array, trying to decide how to get the most out of our money. This indecision and a few other issues tended to put the old woman running the register in a testy mood.
Her name was Beryl and she was the mother of the owner, and perhaps she didn’t love the job or maybe it was just the pesky kids she didn’t like. But she taught me something that lives with me still and so I’ve never forgotten her.
Upon plopping down a wadded up dollar bill that was in my pocket, possibly the 10th one she’d been given that day, she said she would not take my money unless I smoothed it out and handed it to her properly, which I began doing, and she was always nice to me after that. This also became a lifelong habit.
So the next day after driving past the store and reminiscing, I was reading the paper and came across an obituary (not Beryl’s, lord she was old when I was little). Why I chose to read this obituary I’ll never know because I only read the ones where either the name or the picture look familiar. As I read, I gasped. This was Beryl’s daughter!
Now I knew Beryl’s two oldest sons well — one owned the store — and I played with his kids off and on. The other son and his wife used to come to the restaurant where I worked (during high school) to have coffee every morning.
He was a funny character, though his wife didn’t think so according to her eye rolls. I am friends with her to this day (he has passed on). I went to school with three of their kids, and my bestie’s sister married one of them.
I knew Beryl’s three other sons, though not as well as the two above. They were all funny. And while I felt I was familiar with the whole family, I never knew Beryl had a daughter. This shocked me.
As I read on I was even more shocked to read that I knew this woman’s son, Mark. I went to school with him and he liked to make faces at me.
In fact he’s the one who got me in trouble in fifth grade because he pulled a face and I made a really ridiculous one back at him, but I was facing the teacher whereas he was not. I still run into him from time to time.
This also that meant that I knew her grandchildren (Mark’s two sons) who went to school with my daughter’s husband, and one of them was in their wedding. Thus, I know this woman’s four grandchildren from these boys.
So there I was sitting with my mouth agape, connecting all the dots.
From Beryl all the way down to her great-great grandchildren, I knew five generations of her family, but somehow I didn’t know the woman in the obituary.
