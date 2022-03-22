I am past deadline and I have nothing — nothing except what I’ve been dealing with for the past two weeks.
My long-arm was acting up, skipping stitches and sounding tired. She was only 13 years old. Or maybe it was because she was 13 years old.
For any of you who have no idea what I’m talking about, a long-arm is a large sewing machine that sits on a 10-foot rail and glides over a quilt and stitches a pattern into it. I guide it but she does all the work. “She” is a Tinlizzie 18. The 18 means there is 18 inches between the needle and the machine, giving me ample stitching room.
I called the repairman, who resides in Rochester, where I purchased my machine. Three and a half hours later he still could not fix it. I was choking back tears as I handed over $300 that got me nowhere. He felt the problem was in the wiring and my machine would have to be sent away and overhauled, which could cost as much as $5,000. My head was spinning. As much as I appreciated my machine over other brands, I wasn’t sure I should throw that kind of money at her.
I belong to a long-arm group and contacted three of the gals who owned the same machine. The first one said she had two now and neither one was cooperating. The second gal said she had to give it up when she moved, and the third lost hers (and everything she owned) in a fire.
Then I called the store where I bought it for their opinion. The owner said Tinlizzie has gone out of business. Parts are hard to find, as are repairmen to work on them. I had my answer but I didn’t like it. These machines are expensive and I couldn’t believe I was going to have to do it all over again. She invited me to come test drive the two brands she carries now. I was kind of excited about doing that but dreading the drive to Rochester — and subsequent ones for upkeep.
Meanwhile I researched the various machines’ pros and cons. The sizes went from 16” to 24” and the frames went from 5’ to 12’. It was mind-boggling trying to stay within my price range. None had handles that moved from front to back like my Tinlizzie. The extra set would be a sizable added cost. Oddly, all this made me miserable and highly wired at the same time.
But push came to shove when my husband decided he didn’t want to purchase out of Rochester again. He wanted someone closer so I went to the dealer in Wolcott. His machines were intimidating and expensive, but there was a sale going on as well as a five-year, interest-free payment plan. He also gave me a good trade-in price for one of my sewing machines.
While I await its arrival, we took down my Tinlizzie, frame and all, because they are not interchangeable between brands. That side of the room is glaringly empty right now.
So is my pocketbook.
But to leave you with a chuckle, I’d like to share a bumper sticker I saw the other day. It said, “Where are we going? And why are we all in a handbasket?”
