Kids these days think we older folks are narrow-minded dinosaurs, but they don’t know just how much we have already grown from our life experiences.
While we didn’t start out in the dark ages, I can still remember a phone system that began with FI3 for an area code and was hooked to a party line. This meant that we shared a line with a faceless someone else and couldn’t make a call if the other person was using the line. Our phone calls were to be brief and/or necessary. It was a few years before my parents were able to secure our own line. This allowed us to talk longer but we were still tethered to the wall. Today nearly everyone above the age of 10 has their very own phone that goes everywhere with them.
Television was also new, coming along about the same time as me. So while I grew up with a television, we could only get three or four channels. These channels were iffy so my father built a rotator on the wall next to his chair that was connected to the huge antenna attached to the outside of our house. We pushed the rotator bar this way or that to spin the antenna and get the best reception possible.
I’m not sure when cable finally replaced the antenna, but I was at least 16 before the coal furnace was replaced with a real one. And kids these days don’t know what it’s like to have the delivery of the coal be the highlight of your day. You’d watch in wonder as the truck backed up to your basement window (sometimes it took three or four tries to line up just right) then a silver shoot was put in place and finally mounds of coal poured down the shoot. It made an incredibly loud racket. Watching from the window above we plugged our ears as the coal tumbled down, and we couldn’t go down cellar until the air cleared of coal dust. But then it was our self-imposed job to retrieve all the pieces that overshot the bin.
There wasn’t a McDonald’s in my youth. Parents cooked every meal. The majority of moms stayed home to raise their kids and watched over the neighborhood so we couldn’t cause too much damage with our foolishness.
Back then, a family was lucky to own a car. There were only a few per neighborhood so we could play kick the can and badminton in the road as long as we moved out of the way for traffic. We had rules and we honored them out of respect for our parents and people in general.
And it was easy to respect people back then. Almost everyone went to church and tried to live a clean life. There were a few non-conformists and we gaped at them in shocked disbelief. Over the years I have watched as society slowly leaned the other way until there seems to be no rules — and no moral compass. While all the other changes were for the better, the downgrading of society has been hard to bear.
The language that only sailors used is now spewing from grandmothers and grandchildren. Pride in our diction has flown the coop. Just this week I have heard three professional people say to me “I didn’t hear no…”, “I can’t get no….”, and “He don’t mind…”
I want to rip my hair out. My children were taught in English class to start their essays with a “sloppy copy” to get the ideas flowing and follow up with a “neat sheet.” It’s as if these people never moved beyond the “sloppy copy.” I hope someday I stop being an English snob, but that means I will have died so I’m not in a rush.
And yes, there was a time when we could run around the neighborhood. We could go to school and the supermarket without risk of being shot at. Something is very wrong. We have leaned too far the other way and need to work our way back to decency, and to church. People who hold Jesus in their heart just don’t go around killing innocent people.
I wish I could wave a magic wand and fix this myself, but I’m afraid to go outside.
