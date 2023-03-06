I thought I would do a Ten Things You Don’t Know About Me column except I’ve been a real chatty-Cathy here, so I’m not sure I can come up with 10 things I haven’t already spilled the beans on.
Make no mistake, there are a lot of things I haven’t aired, and won’t air, but I have managed to come up with one thing you don’t know yet. I had three grandfathers, none of whom I knew. I never met Mom’s dad because he died when she was 16, and I never met Dad’s dad because he died when Dad was 2.
But his mother remarried, so Dad had a stepfather named Fred. I met him once. It was Christmas Eve and apparently he, for the first time ever, decided to give us presents. I don’t know how old I was, but old enough to recall the night at least.
His house was very dark, with only a table lamp to see by, and I hid behind my parents because I was nervous.
I didn’t know this man, didn’t understand why we had to go there, and wasn’t interested in being nice just to get a present.
I kept whispering to my mother that I wanted to go home. I don’t think we were there even an hour but it felt longer.
My gift was a fabric doll with yellow yarn hair and a red and white aproned dress. It was as tall as I was but had elastic on her feet. I could slip my feet into the elastic so she could walk or dance with me. She looked rumpled from the packaging.
Since my memory was so vague on the details of that night I called my oldest sister to ask if she ever remembered going to see Fred. “Oh yes,” she said. “Dad took me and Marn to see him and Grandma every Christmas Eve.”
To my gasp, we went down memory lane and suddenly this column has turned into 10 things I didn’t know about my dad. Or Fred, or this grandmother I don’t remember.
For starters, even though his mother eventually had four more children with Fred, Dad was the favored child.
You’d think it would be the other way around but no, the sun rose and set on him. They say my dad was very much like his father — smart, hard working, and proud. And from what my sister and I could surmise, Grandma didn’t care for my mother much because she “took him away.” This must be why I didn’t know them.
Apparently my dad bought his mother a house. Because his mother needed the money, Dad joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, or the CCC. He went around planting trees up Watertown way and his paychecks were mailed to her.
He only took what he needed and she was able to buy the very house I went to that Christmas Eve, though she was gone by then.
Dad had two living grandmothers. One was Catholic and the other attended the Salvation Army. My sister says they would both give him money for the offering plate on Sunday.
Curious, I asked which one he went to.
“Mostly the Salvation Army, but being a kid he sometimes went to the movies.”
When I was done laughing she said there was a movie theater on the east side called the Capitol. That sounds so regal. It makes me wish I’d been there to see it.
I had always been told that Dad quit school in ninth grade because he needed to go to work, but the story my sister heard was he had quit school because he had no decent clothes to wear. Translated that means there was no money for clothes so he went to work as a young teen.
Last but not least, because Dad was so treasured, he had his own chair in the corner of the living room that was just his, for reading and thinking. It was still there waiting for him even after he married.
That’s funny because he had his own chair at home as well — in the corner, closest to the television and his feet over the heated register.
No one could sit there … unless he was at work, and then only Mom could sit there. Unless of course Mom was out of the house, then my brother would sit there.
And on the rare occasions when my brother was out, I got to sit there. It was a hierarchy. Therefore the twins were probably in high school before they got their chance.
If I could have one wish, I’d ask to go back in time and watch my father’s life unfold in quick time. But this reminiscing with my sister was a close second.
