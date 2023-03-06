I thought I would do a Ten Things You Don’t Know About Me column except I’ve been a real chatty-Cathy here, so I’m not sure I can come up with 10 things I haven’t already spilled the beans on.

Make no mistake, there are a lot of things I haven’t aired, and won’t air, but I have managed to come up with one thing you don’t know yet. I had three grandfathers, none of whom I knew. I never met Mom’s dad because he died when she was 16, and I never met Dad’s dad because he died when Dad was 2.

