A while back — and I wish I knew just how far back — I wrote a column about my reverse bucket list, which spoke of all the things I hope I never do before I die. In order to write this particular column, I felt I should double check the other column, but I can’t find it. It’s not under My, The, Reverse or even Bucket. It was like looking for a needle in a haystack because as of this column I am one shy of writing 700 of them.
The reason I wanted to find my reverse bucket list is because I now have to cross one of them off. No, I didn’t fall off a mountain, or need to ride in the back of an ambulance, but I did finally sew my finger.
I’ve often wondered how anyone does that and actually thought of it as I was binding a quilt just that morning. Then I loaded a quilt onto the long-arm and as I was basting down one side I felt a sharp pinch along the side of my pointy finger. Stunned, I looked at my hand wondering what just happened. No blood. I must have gotten smacked by something, even though there was nothing sharp there to smack me.
I bent my finger to make sure it still worked and that’s when the dam burst. I ran for a bandage and while the hubby worked the wrapper I looked at my wound with just one eye (to keep from passing out) and saw that I was lucky. It didn’t hit bone, it just went through the fleshy part of my finger leaving two holes about an eighth of an inch apart.
I am really curious as to how it happened with this machine. The needle sews through a metal ring. How did my skin get in that ring? I guess if it requires a stupid move then I’m the gal for the job.
I was also fortunate that it only throbbed for about 10 minutes, and as long as it didn’t get infected and fall off this was just a good lesson learned. Well maybe not “good” but definitely “learned.”
However, the next morning my finger was throbbing to the beat of “Cotton-Eyed Joe” and removal of the bandage proved what I feared — it was infected. Did I use an antibiotic yesterday? Of course not, I was too busy trying to stop the red stuff that never fails to make me weak in the knees.
The infection was just the forerunner of what would turn out to be a really bad day: The hubby was fed up with trying to cure a sore on his leg and went to his doctor, who sent him back to the Wound Care Center for treatment. Just great! And being the caring person the hubby is he had run my story past his doctor and came home to tell me I needed to go get a tetanus shot. The thought of that raised my blood pressure.
But, no time for me right now because I had to take my sister for her mammogram. I hopped in the car and it was deader than a doornail. The hubby jumped it and asked if I had my phone on me in case the car didn’t start again. I checked. It had gone to the same funeral parlor as my car. I was not leaving the house without a working phone because I was sure I would regret it, so my sister had to find another ride.
As long as I was waiting for my cellphone to charge I tried calling my doctor — closed for lunch. I called a drugstore and, yes, it gave tetanus shots, but I had to sign up online. I tried, but the soonest opening was 10 days away. I could be dead by then. I called another pharmacy and they got me right in. Now my arm hurts, but not as much as my finger does.
By day three it was so sore I called my doctor, certain that thread and other disgusting things were stuck in there. I mentally prepared myself for hacking, cleaning and stitching. All he did was order an ointment that hadn’t expired seven years ago (oops) and put me on an oral antibiotic to be safe. Part of me was relieved and another part was worried I wasn’t getting proper care. I’m all about tackling things head on. But sure, let’s take the non-invasive approach first.
As much as I want to believe that I was not so careless as to sew my finger, all the evidence proves otherwise. And I will have the scars to prove it — physically and mentally.
