On New Year’s Eve, the grands came over to play their new games with me and the hubby. One of the games was called Secret Squad. In this game there was a yellow team and a red team (kept secret) and you had to guess who your teammate was by answering the yes or no questions on three cards.
Each card had a red question and a yellow question with a yes on one end and a no on the other — which is where you placed your personal colored chip. The trick was you wanted to throw people off if you could while still being honest. Anyway, I put yes to one of the questions and once our answers were revealed my hubby was shocked.
“Do you really believe in reincarnation?”
“Let’s just say I keep an open mind about it.”
Which I do — after all, Jesus was reincarnated so we know it’s possible. And when I have too much time on my hands I can ruminate on the subject until the cows come home, so I have.
If the zillions of souls from all who have passed before us were hanging out in heaven, it would be really crowded there by now. I mean, they would have to sleep standing up, or worse, be stacked like cord wood. I think (notice the word I) that it’s more likely, or rather more fun to imagine, that some souls (possibly most souls) get to go back down and inhabit another body. In one book I read, the author suggests that very notion, adding that these souls know what the outcome is of the life they are about to jump into and do it anyway. (For the record, I don’t remember jumping into this one.)
Sometimes I wonder if we get a do-over. That perhaps we didn’t learn anything the first time around or didn’t accomplish certain goals before we accidentally walked in front of a bus. But do we go into it with everything we’ve already learned or do we start from scratch and cross our fingers? Sometimes (actually often) I sense that I am doing the same thing I’ve l already done, (déjà vu, if you will) as if I’ve lived this exact same life before (right down to the minutest detail). What if I’m still getting it wrong? I certainly screw up a lot. I don’t want to do this same life three times. As much as I’m enjoying myself now, I need a new act.
Now if any of this foolishness is actually true and my mother is now an opera singer and my dad is someone’s pet, then when I accidentally fall off a cliff, who will come to meet me besides Jesus? Not that I need anyone other than Jesus, but if you watch “The Ghost Whisperer” (which I do) the people crossing over see their parents or grandparents (or someone else who meant a great deal to them) waiting with open arms.
Even the Bible says we won’t have the same body in heaven, and our spouses won’t be our spouses up there, so does that mean my children won’t be my children? My granddaughter won’t be my forever baby? That makes me not want to believe in reincarnation, while at the same time thinking it must be a necessity. After all, these busy hands are going to need something to do in the next life besides adjust the belt on my gown.
Unless I’m not me up there either, which makes me kind of sad. As quirky as I am, I think I would miss myself.
