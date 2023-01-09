On New Year’s Eve, the grands came over to play their new games with me and the hubby. One of the games was called Secret Squad. In this game there was a yellow team and a red team (kept secret) and you had to guess who your teammate was by answering the yes or no questions on three cards. 

Each card had a red question and a yellow question with a yes on one end and a no on the other — which is where you placed your personal colored chip. The trick was you wanted to throw people off if you could while still being honest. Anyway, I put yes to one of the questions and once our answers were revealed my hubby was shocked.

