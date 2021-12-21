I was clearly out of my mind that day — the day I decided to make specialty pillowcases for all my grandchildren, their significant others, and even their roommates, and then while I was at it, why not make something else for everyone in the family?
What was I thinking? Especially since it was already December, and some items had to be ordered.
And let’s not forget that other things happen during a day, things that take time away from the sewing room. These things include Christmas parties, cleaning the guest room out, multiple trips to the stores near and far, and waiting for the Fed Ex guy to bring the next project.
I nearly lost my mind two weeks in when I realized all that I still had to do, some of which I couldn’t do without the kits, fancy zippers, and leather. Where do you buy leather?
Add to that my complaining to the hubby about how much I hate sewing at quilt group because I let everyone else use the good machines and I’m stuck with a 50-year-old monster with no bells or whistles — I can’t even get a decent seam allowance — and he says he’ll buy me one and hands me the money.
Well, I had no choice, did I? I stopped sewing and headed to the quilt shop in town to play with them until I found one I liked. (I guess I should say loved because in the long run I ended up taking my everyday — almost of legal drinking age — machine to group and kept the new one.)
When I brought it home, I was excited to set it up and use it to finish one of the gifts I had started. But what to my wondering eyes did appear but a package on the porch containing my next gift to make. Be still my heart. No sooner did I go upstairs to play than the hubby came home and told me I needed to come downstairs to see something.
Well, well, well. He had finally found time to bring home a Christmas tree. I didn’t know whether to hug him or hit him because I was dangerously close to hitting overload. The last thing I wanted right then was to decorate a tree, which would also lead into days of decorating the whole house.
Lucky for me the strong scent of the fresh cut pine was bothering both of our throats so we let it go naked for a day or two. Finally he headed up to the attic for decorations and the pull-down stairs broke. He managed to get up there and hand down what I needed and the new stairs are on order.
Now mix in that one of the strongest wind storms we’ve had the pleasure of knowing blew over our yard light. Yeah, a tall metal pole just toppled over. How is the Fed Ex guy going to find my driveway in the dark?
And let’s sprinkle in a little horror because while dusting off my children’s wedding pictures in the room with the tree and expected guests, I discovered the wallpaper cracking and twisting in the corner, kind of like in those movies where the house is about to fall into an abyss. Just one more thing to add to the recipe, the icing on the cake so to speak, that nearly broke me.
Yes sir, this Christmas was starting off with a bang.
