went to see the Oswego High School production of “Mamma Mia!” last weekend, not because I had anyone in it but because I love the music. And I love seeing the students showing “how big their brave is” (a favorite line from Sara Bareillis’s song “Brave.”) I was surprised and slightly saddened that they were all wearing masks, but totally impressed that I could hear them clearly in spite of it.
The only name I recognized in the casting lineup was a boy from my old church. But judging by the deep tones coming out of his mic, I guess I can’t refer to him as a boy anymore. Since he was the only one I had any chance of picking out of a crowd, he is the one I focused on the most and I have to tell you, he was in it to win it.
They all were, actually. They did a superb job and they must have been so exhausted afterward. And just like in the real movie, the song “Slipping through my Fingers” wreaked havoc with my emotions, causing tears, sniffles and finally soft sobs to complete my own private show. I always think of my firstborn daughter during that song and she just happened to be sitting three rows behind me. She’s lucky I didn’t go pull her onto my lap for a good snuggle.
The choreography was amazing. I don’t know how they found that many students to pull it off so smoothly, and I think it’s a crying shame that it only ran for two sold-out nights because more people should have experienced it.
Then on Monday night, which was Valentine’s Day, I went to see “A Time For Legends” at Curtis Manor. Not with the hubby though. I went with my gal pals. Since I enjoy the music of Elton John and Elvis, I was sure to have a good time, but as for the Blues Brothers … well, I’d see. The only thing I knew about them was that they wore suits and sunglasses. Apparently they sing, tell jokes and just have a good time with each other. It was interesting.
Next, Elton came out wearing the most ridiculous pair of sunglasses I’d ever seen, to the point of distraction, but he switched them out after a few songs, along with a different outfit and hat, and continued to do so throughout his hour. He was fun and asked us to sing along and I was more than happy to do so. (Actually I was happy to be given permission to do what I was already doing.) Near the end he asked for a request or two and no one was offering up any, so I did. Yep, yelled it right across the room — and he played it. Totally cool.
Finally Elvis came on but I was confused. According to the ad he was someone I sort of know but it didn’t look like him. Nor did he look like Elvis to me. His hair was too long. I spent the whole night trying to search out the man’s face. Did they get somebody else at the last minute? Anyway, he sounded like Elvis, and he was funny. The girls at the next table were egging him on in the true spirit of Elvis fans everywhere, which cracked me right up.
And they kept insisting he shake those hips. He apologized for not giving his hips all he had because his seven-pound gold belt tended to make his pants fall off. See? Funny.
If you were to ask me which one I liked best, I’d be hard pressed for an answer. But put a gun to my head I’d have to say it was a tossup between Elton John and the students at the high school doing “Mamma Mia!”
