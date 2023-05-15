A while back my cellphone rang and when I went to answer it I noticed striations on the outer screen of my flip phone Tracfone, making it challenging to see who was calling me. I asked several people if they knew what was going on with it and they all said, “You need a new phone.”

Hrumph. This one was only three years old, and while I hated it, it still worked. As time went on, though, the stripes got wider and I had no clue who was calling me. My friends were right, I needed — but didn’t want — a new phone. I had just figured out how to text on this thing … well short answers anyway.

