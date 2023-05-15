A while back my cellphone rang and when I went to answer it I noticed striations on the outer screen of my flip phone Tracfone, making it challenging to see who was calling me. I asked several people if they knew what was going on with it and they all said, “You need a new phone.”
Hrumph. This one was only three years old, and while I hated it, it still worked. As time went on, though, the stripes got wider and I had no clue who was calling me. My friends were right, I needed — but didn’t want — a new phone. I had just figured out how to text on this thing … well short answers anyway.
And it seemed that everyone was texting me. Some I saw, some I missed. I do not keep my phone in my back pocket like my kids do. I keep it in my purse for emergencies. But it would be nice to be able to text on it — so fine, I’ll get a smartphone like my friends have been urging me to do.
Wait! I have 600 minutes on this phone and I don’t want to lose them. It has taken me four years to use up 200 of the 800 minutes I accidently put on my phone instead of the hubby’s, which he graciously said I could keep. So I will need another Tracfone. Not being techie, this causes a stress in me not unlike stumbling upon a bear.
My middle child has no fear of techie things. To her it’s like stumbling upon a batch of baby bunnies. I roped her into helping me pick one out, with the promise of also setting it up and teaching me to use it when it gets here. We chose a reconditioned iPhone that was almost double the set price I gave her but still way less than I thought one of those would cost.
While I waited for the phone to arrive, my sister assured me I would love it. It would be easy. In fact it would be just like my iPad. She then opened her phone to show me, and except for having to have a passcode to get in, I got excited.
It arrived on a Friday night and needed to charge for five hours so my daughter would come the next day. First problem was: it needed a charger unlike any I had but I noticed my husband had one for his phone, so while he snoozed on the couch, I stole it.
The second problem: there was no manual. Clearly I was on my own.
Saturday morning I was anxiously awaiting my daughter coming and our quiet time together as I slowly watched, listened and wrote down everything she said. However it was Saturday, no school, and as much I love seeing the kids I was taken aback when I heard them coming in. Celia was sporting her backpack that I knew was full of games she expected us to play, and Henry told me Mommy had a surprise for me.
Oh, I was surprised all right! She brought the puppy! Rosie Jane can’t stop jumping, licking, snooping and eating everything in her path. I ran around closing doors, blocking doorways and essentially baby proofing my house. This wasn’t going to be the Utopian moment I had envisioned.
While I tried to watch what my daughter was doing, the air was peppered with “Gramma, I’m hungry.”
“Gramma, guess what?”
“Rosie, get down”
“Gramma, I need more juice”
“Gram, did you know I’m on the track team …?”
“Rosie, what are you eating?”
“…I came in fourth place.”
“Mom, what do you want for this passcode?”
“Gramma, can I take Forky home with me?”
“Mom, do you want this weather widget on the home page?” Like I knew what a widget was.
“Gramma, can we go outside?”
Yeah, it was just like that. And while this phone has exciting features, no one can hear me talking unless I hit speaker, which allows everyone else to hear too. So I’m in the process of trying to get it replaced.
Then I get to start all over again. (Do I hear a bear?)
