My Sit and Stitch group on Tuesdays threw a Christmas party early because we wanted to beat the bad weather, and we had a ton of fun. We all brought a dish to pass, a gift to swap and small sweet or silly gifts for prizes.
The food was “quit your diet” delicious. I had to choose between the least of five evils or I would have exploded. The sausage bread was my favorite! (I didn’t know I liked sausage.)
Then the games began. The gal in charge started off by handing us all matching oven mitts and I knew this wasn’t going to go well (garner me a prize). Sure enough, we were handed six Hershey kisses and told to unwrap them and put them in a cup — with the mitts on. You might as well have tied my hands behind my back, it was that impossible for me.
Then we played a card game for coinage — I didn’t win any of that either. We moved on to bingo and that is where I shine. I was playing three cards at a time whereas the others were only doing one or two. Of course we didn’t have bingo chips so half the table played with buttons from our meager button jar, and the rest of us played with torn up bits of paper.
I kept winning but limited myself to three prizes so others could have fun too. Everyone was having a blast. In fact during the games the testing siren was going off. We had no clock to tell us if it was the usual testing time nor did we hear or read that there would be a test.
Still, none of us got up to check to see if it was real. I figured we were toast anyway and where would we run? No thanks, I was happy to die right where I was and apparently so were the other 11.
Two days later my Mexicali quilt guild threw their Christmas party. Because of time restraints and my OCD issues of keeping hot foods hot until we eat, I baked brownies. As I placed them on the food table I rocked back on my heels. Everyone had bought desserts! What was I going to eat?
Besides one pan of macaroni and cheese that I feared might only feed half of us I had to trust that the gal who always brought pizza would come through for me. Nope. She decided to change it up this year. “AHHH I’m screwed” I thought and started a ‘dead man walking’ shuffle back to my seat. Then what to my woeful eyes should appear but a different gal walking in with a party pizza in her hands. I offered to marry her.
This group also had to bring a gift to swap, only they play with your mind as to which one you can have. You grab one from under the tree and sit in a circle waiting for instructions. I picked one that was perfect … heavy enough to be substantial, and a card attached to the front that could have been a gift certificate. I wanted that gift knowing I wouldn’t be keeping it and whined about how much I wanted it because squeaky wheels get the grease.
So as the game unfolded and we continued to pass the gifts left or right per instructions, the woman across from me got it. Instead I opened my gift and liked what I got very much. But the woman across from me who got the gift I’d wanted called me over and offered to swap because it was a 1,000-piece puzzle and she doesn’t do puzzles.
What a conundrum! I didn’t want to give up my stack of black and white fat quarters, and I’ve quit doing 1,000-piece puzzles because I want closure on a speedier level, but the look on her face was begging “please!” Plus it was a cute puzzle, so I swapped.
It’s also a hard puzzle because it’s a picture of a quilt, so the edge pieces are all the same all the way around it. So far I have managed to put three pieces together. There won’t be closure for a very long time.
Still, each time I sit down to it I will remember the fun I had at the party, and the kind people I’m lucky to be friends with.
