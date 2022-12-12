My Sit and Stitch group on Tuesdays threw a Christmas party early because we wanted to beat the bad weather, and we had a ton of fun. We all brought a dish to pass, a gift to swap and small sweet or silly gifts for prizes.

The food was “quit your diet” delicious. I had to choose between the least of five evils or I would have exploded. The sausage bread was my favorite! (I didn’t know I liked sausage.)

