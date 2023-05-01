Friday was one of those days, the kind where one thing toppled onto another and another.
It started when my daughter called to say she couldn’t come over after all, which was disappointing but also freed me up to go pick up the ruler I needed from a friend. I needed to square up the 96 pieces I had made that were not playing well together.
But it wasn’t the right ruler after all. Now my stomach was in a knot so I put it all aside and tried to forget about it for a while. It’s just that my brain doesn’t turn off. It lowers the volume sometimes, but is always plugged in.
I figured I’d continue working on the challenge project for my guild, and since what I was doing would be on the boring side I thought I’d put on the show I’ve been binge watching on my iPad for three seasons. But what came up on Hulu was an invitation to get Hulu. I couldn’t get past the page unless I logged in, but do you think I knew what my password was? Now I really had a stomach ache. I began catastrophizing about never, ever getting to watch the rest of the series and what that would do to my life. (I, like Sheldon, don’t like leaving things unfinished.)
I called my daughter and she talked me through what to do, so I hung up. My show came on, but it was back to the very first episode. I spent 15 more minutes trying every icon there was until I found a way to scroll ahead three seasons. Don’t ask me what I did because I was totally traumatized at the time.
But now I had no sound. I spent another 15 minutes pushing buttons, rebooting, plugging in earbuds … nothing. I stewed about possibly having to head to the Apple store for help. Add to this the fact that I was unable to attach my articles in Hotmail, which had me about to post on FB a desire to trade my husband in for one of the techie kind (who also tinkers in car repairs but let’s not go there right now).
I walked away from my iPad and headed back up to the challenge project, with my mind still spinning. Even though I knew this project was coming out bigger than I wanted, I was too wrapped up in misery to stop myself from plugging on anyway. I see a lot of “ripping out” in my future.
My brain churned on and convinced me that if I watched the episode on the television, then maybe the iPad would get jealous and smarten up. It was worth a try. So I went to Hulu on the telly and guess what? The same screen that ruined my day on my iPad was now on television. Another 10 minutes went by as I struggled with that. It wanted my new password, but hello, there was no keyboard. I felt the tingle of an ulcer manifesting in my torso.
Again I pushed and pulled everything until a keyboard popped up. I think it was the OK button. I got Hulu up and running and began watching the episode. During a commercial, I brought in the mail.
There were three letters from Social Security, one for the hubby and two for me. Why two? I knew this couldn’t be good. One said they were raising my amount. The other one said they were lowering it — dated the same day. Well, which is it? My stomach was on fire.
The hubby usually deals with this, but he was gone for the day. Since it was Friday afternoon I reached deep down and attempted to right this wrong by myself. Well, I made the phone call at least but was on hold for a half hour before I got sick of that annoying tune they play and hung up. It’s just as well because I feared that as soon as I began talking the accumulation of the day’s events would cause me to start blubbering and I’d have to explain the crying and it would be this whole thing.
Then I checked my iPad and by gum it worked! I was back in business.
