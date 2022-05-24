I check my junk mail every day, not because I want to but because I have to. Lots of my good emails go there for some unexplained reason and I don’t want to miss a thing. It is not uncommon to find 40-50 of them to sort through per day.
Normally I just delete them with a fierce annoyance, but not today. I refuse to open the junk mail for fear I will unleash a monster of epic proportions that will render my computer useless. However, even without opening them I can read the beginning of their sentences, leaving me wondering where they are going with it.
At least five of them were from people claiming to be barristers, as if anyone in this country would find that impressive. If my internal alarm were hooked up to a sound system, the cats in the neighborhood would pack up and move.
There’s one that starts with “For God sake, this is real…” Hmmm. I can’t imagine what she’s talking about but she has left off the possessive “s,” which hints at a scam, yet she gets two points for giving God the capital “G” He deserves.
The next one reads, “Request for business partnership…” Oh, like I’m going to fork over good money to a stranger. How stupid do they think I am? (Well, I’m less stupid thanks to my AARP magazines warning of all the ways we elderly can be deceived.)
One makes me laugh out loud: “Hello, with all due respect to your person…” How do they know who my person is? I’m not even sure. I have a lot of friends I confide in but none have been designated as The One.
“Dear Friend, inquiry for investment…” was deleted before I finished reading.
“Read and get back to me…” Ain’t gonna happen.
“Did you receive my last letter?” How should I know? I have no idea who you are. But I promise you this, if I did get it, I didn’t read it.
“Hello Beloved, with warm hearts…” Where do I start? First, I hate the word beloved the way most people hate the word moist. If I find beloved in my obituary I will come back and haunt the jerk that snuck it in there. Secondly, how many hearts does this person own? Color me perplexed.
“Please accept our new user agreement…” This is from a “business” I’ve never used, in fact never heard of. Tell me, does anyone ever take the bait to see where they take you, because I certainly wouldn’t.
Then there’s this one: “Recibiste la informacion en mi ultimo corro electroni” I never took a second language but I’ve watched “Dora the Explorer” enough to translate this into “something something information something my utmost something electronics.” I guess I don’t have to worry about the CIA accusing me of being a threat to my country.
Below that is one written in chicken scratch, which I assume is either Chinese or Japanese, and I apologize wholeheartedly for not knowing the difference, but since I can’t read it, I’ll never know.
“Greetings, I came across you email contact…” Again with the misspelling that screams volumes but I am also unnerved that they found my email contact, and do they plan to return it to me?
“Can I trust you Dear Confidant…” The answer is a big fat no. My mother said I had diarrhea of the mouth so don’t tell me anything you don’t want half the city to know. Loose lips sink ships.
“Dear Friend, Please I want you to exercise…” Yeah, well, so does my doctor. Don’t hold your breath.
“I need your assistance in this inheritance matter…” Oh, I’m sure you do. You need me to write you a medium sized check so you can send me a ginormous check, right? But the check will never come, right? And I will have bought you a new car, house, or small country.
“Hello Dear, I am a dying woman here in the ho…” First of all, we are all dying since the day we were born, but where are you dying? In the house, the horse, the hoosegow? Inquiring minds want to know.
“Hello, I wish to seek your conscience about something…” Oh, you do not want to go there, trust me.
