I thought I liked poetry until I realized I didn’t.
Actually there are two kinds of poetry — one makes sense, the other causes you to scratch a deep rut in your head.
In high school we were supposed to read and report on Shakespeare but I didn’t understand what half the words meant, let alone what he was moaning on about. He wasn’t the only one I didn’t get and still isn’t.
I just came across a poem written by Carl Phillips. I’ll only share the first half because the second half is even muddier. Can you guess what he is writing about?
“So that each
is its own, now-each has fallen, blond stillness.
Closer, above them,
the damselflies pass as they would over water,
if the fruit were water,
or as bees would, if they weren’t
somewhere else, had the fruit found
already a point more steep
in rot, as soon it must, if
none shall lift it from the grass whose damp only
softens further those parts where flesh
goes soft.”
Have you figured it out? It’s about peaches after a storm. So, he actually made money writing about peaches, and it was actually accepted even though he doesn’t make clear sense, plus it doesn’t even rhyme. Here is what I call a good poem:
“I once watched a butterfly
flitting about my yard
Its flight seemed free and easy
while my road traveled hard.
I watched it as it hovered
then settled on a rose
The butterfly was idling
in a moment of repose.
Soon it was up and onward
a path no one could guess
Its course was often circular
pondering east or west.
Oh to be a butterfly
and soar from field to stream
Embarking on a journey
that for me is just a dream.”
Beautiful isn’t it?
You almost feel like you’re there. You know who wrote this one? I did, 18 years ago. You’re welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.