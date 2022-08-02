Some days it doesn’t pay to get out of bed. This day had started off just ducky. I had done laundry and walked on the treadmill with no problem. I sat down to sew and within minutes my back hurt along the right side. I quickly finished what I was doing, got up and stretched a bit. It didn’t help.
I went downstairs to fumble though the freezer for dinner options and when I went to stand up (my freezer is on the bottom) a sharp pain shot through my back. It was bad. The only reason I made it to a standing position is because I’m stubborn, and I refuse to have a bad back. We don’t have bad backs in the family and I wasn’t going to try to start a trend.
As long as I stayed straight the pain was bearable. I sat and read most of the day, only interrupting myself to apply Biofreeze or hunt down my vibrating pillow. I was desperate to have this fixed by morning.
I had also started boiling a ham that I had finally remembered was in the back of the fridge, which was easier to reach than bending down to the freezer again. I only cook a ham three times a year because it takes forever to eat it all.
Ten minutes before I was to start baking the scalloped potatoes, the light I was reading under went out and the fan I had blowing on me quit blowing on me. I looked around. We had lost power. How was I going to bake the potatoes? They were the best part of the meal (I put cheese in mine instead of onions).
I had access to all manner of cooking vessels: stove, toaster oven, microwave, roasters, but they all required electricity. Aha! My husband also has all manner of grills and he concurred it would work. He went to start the big grill and I carried the scalloped potatoes out to him. As I headed back into the house I felt a sharp, almost electric pain jolt through my left shoulder then watched a wasp run for cover. I’d been stung. (I assumed it was a wasp but after googling wasps/hornets, none of them were black, so who knows what it was. Maybe I’ll become a superhero from it.)
I ran to my freezer for an ice cube, forgetting about my back. And trying to hold an ice cube to my left shoulder with my right arm as it tugged at my very sore right side was almost more than I could bear. What else could go wrong, I wondered, as I sadly leaned my head into the medicine cabinet, fighting back tears.
I’ll tell you what. I refused to check on the potatoes because getting stung twice would have put me over the edge. That was his job. Well, he was restringing two fishing poles and would check when he finished, which was five minutes later than I wanted. Just as he turned to get them, his brother popped in and there went another five minutes. By the time he brought them in they were almost black. We managed to scrape two servings out of the center and ate in silence.
Why silence? Because if I had opened my mouth to speak, police would have eventually been involved. Those extra 10 minutes might have given me leftovers. He later said that perhaps next time he would cook them atop an inverted pan to keep them from burning.
Next time? How often does he think the power will go out when I’m cooking this meal? While I was grateful for a way to actually cook the potatoes, I could taste a hint of last week’s barbecued pork steak in them. So if there is a next time, I’ll grab my charge card and leave. If, of course, I haven’t also damaged my back, been stung by something and then be able to disengage the electric garage door opener.
