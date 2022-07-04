I was sweeping the floor when he said it, and I’d like to believe he regretted saying it the second it came out of his mouth.
I was in no mood to be toyed with.
My day started out taking something to a friend that had to be filled out. I would come back for it as I had to get to the mechanic to show him what came in the mail about my car. I had an appointment in a few days to find out why my check engine soon light was on but then I got the letter about my car and how they would fix it for free if it was the problem I’m having. Why pay for it when I can get it free, right? It wasn’t the same issue.
Then I headed to Thrifty Shopper to drop off some tall man shirts that were given to my not-tall husband. I swung over to my sister’s house to drop something off, headed to the post office, the bank, the grocery store, and back to my friend’s house to pick up what I’d left.
Once home I unloaded the car, put away the groceries, made lunch, and started working on a project that I had promised a friend even though my heart wasn’t in it. At some point I could think no more and laid down for a nap. I shouldn’t have bothered because five minutes in a telemarketer thought that would be the best time to convince me I needed whatever he was selling. I went back to the project.
Then I got an email from one of the vendors who likes being in our quilt show in October, reminding me that I have failed to send out the forms to all the vendors. The next hour and a half was spent doing just that. I made dinner, did the dishes, and was cleaning up the kitchen when he asked if I had bothered to cut up the strawberries yet. This was a sore spot for me because he is the one who eats the strawberries but waits until I cut and sugar them, which I didn’t have time to do last week and they got moldy. I threw them away and bought a new batch hoping he wouldn’t notice.
I said (and I think I had every right to say it), “I’m not the only one in this house who is capable of cutting up strawberries.” And that’s when he said it:
“What do you do all day?”
This was coming from a man who never understood why I didn’t work outside the house. I’ll tell you why. Who else would pick up the slack around here? I can’t even get him to cut up his own strawberries.
If I hadn’t had to finish sweeping, mopping and vacuuming to try to get a handle on this black ant problem we’re having (that he thinks is just a part of life), I might have clocked him sideways with the broom. Then again that might have damaged my main source of transportation, being the witch I am.
Instead, my glare gave him frostbite. But he’s been an absolute sweetheart ever since.
