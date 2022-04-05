This winter has been rough. It’s like it keeps stomping back into the room saying, “…and another thing!”
I need spring. Mostly I need the heat of the sun to penetrate my body and thaw out my bones to make me fluid again. I’m tired of feeling so tight. My friend suggested I just go get a massage and I said, “Are you out of your mind?”
Wrapped in nothing but a towel, I’m supposed to lay there while some stranger starts peeling the towel away in spots to touch my nakedness? By the time it was over I would have to manually release my clenched butt cheeks just to get myself off the table. No thank you. But I’m glad they are there for people who need it.
We had company last week and they were telling us about a spa where you floated in water. I’ve seen that on television: a pod you close yourself into, mixed with low lighting. It sounds good until you factor in the water. So again, not for me.
She said this was a little different and she had to get in naked. I slapped both of my cheeks. “No way! I’d at least have to wear a bathing suit!”
“Well, you can’t. It’ll get loaded with salt and become stiff and ruined.”
“So you got in naked?”
“Yes.”
“I can’t believe it.”
I’m obviously imaging myself in such a predicament, trying to get from robe to water hoping there wasn’t a voyeur, or worse, a camera. Even the grainy images would be devastating to me if they made their way to the internet. Nudity is not a good look on me.
“So what was it like?” I asked her.
“They give you a pillow to support your head but I was having a hard time getting comfortable.”
“Me too,” her husband piped in.
“You did it too? Oh my gorsh!” I said with eyes big as dinner plates.
“Yeah, I found it hard on my neck. And as much as I tried to relax, I kept bumping into her.”
“You did it together??? In the same pod?”
“Well, yeah. We are married you know. And it wasn’t a pod. More like a small pool.”
Nope, nope nope. Naked and relaxed are two words that should not be used in the same sentence. I pity the first responders who get a call from my house regarding a fall in the shower. They need to come with a blanket to shield their eyes before they can cover me with it — even though I’m told that is not their first concern. (But it should be.)
I probably have a slight case of body dysmorphic disorder, or maybe it’s because I’m a people pleaser and feel I’m letting others down by not looking like a movie star. I don’t seem to care what other people look like, just what I look like.
And I know it’s my own personal issue because I’ve met way too many people who have no problem whatsoever letting it all hang out.
Or letting mine hang out. When my water broke, a nurse ripped off my sheet and my gown and went to get me new clean ones. There I was in all my glory.
And the time I went to the dermatologist for something on my shoulder and I was forced to stand in my underwear while my whole body was scanned.
These people are lucky I don’t know where they live.
