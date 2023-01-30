Well, I asked for prayers for something to write about and you didn’t let me down. I’m not sure where to start so I guess I’ll go chronologically.
Celia and I like to play Wordle so her parents bought her the game. How does that work? It contains clear erase boards with pockets across the six rows, and colored squares to slide behind your correct letters. It’s almost just as fun except it doesn’t have the keyboard below to see what letters are left to use.
Henry was watching me play and I said, “Hon, can you write out the alphabet for me?”
“I’m not sure I can do them all Gramma, but I’ll try,” and off he went for paper and pencil. He did it! He only started kindergarten in September but by golly he paid attention. Admittedly, he used a mixture of upper and lower case letters but they were all there in order. I’m so proud of him. This was the only good thing that happened this week.
Tuesday morning I headed out to run errands. I no sooner pulled out of my driveway and I realized I was on glare ice and heading downhill. My brakes were useless, as were my snow tires. All I could do was put it in neutral to lessen the power and ride it out, just missing the ditch.
And I don’t mind telling you I was shaking like a leaf when my car finally stopped. The really stupid thing here is that before this happened I had stopped at the end of my driveway to get out and grab the newspaper, slipping and sliding. My only thought had been, “Gee, maybe I should be wearing boots” even though my sneakers had always had good traction. I failed to connect the dots between slippery driveway and slippery road. I was lucky I survived.
But sometimes I’m not lucky. Sometimes things happen that defy the odds. A few nights after my car’s “sledding incident,” I climbed into bed, reading until I was toasty warm and droopy eyed. I put my book down and reached for the pull chain on my nightstand lamp. Apparently the pull chain was bored because when I let it go, the dang chain did a triple axel, swooped into the wide bit of space between the bulb and the metal that holds the shade on and dropped into the lowest, smallest space available.
I was in complete darkness as this occurred and had to fight to get the light back on using only the tiny end of the chain that had refused to participate in that stunt.
Now I had to get out of my toasty warm bed, prop open my droopy eyes and try to release the chain. It was not going to come out of there without a fight so the hubby cut the chain. Now my fingers have only a nub of chain to grasp. I’ve got to think of some way to fix this.
Next, the hubby requested banana bread. For this I head to the really ripe bananas that the store sets aside in hopes of a sale. I shopped at a different store this time but found three large black ones. For some reason they were still hard. Maybe they had been put in the fridge and a few more days on the counter would do the trick.
Nope. They were still hard. In fact I had to cut the skin off. Then I sliced them really thin, smashed them with the masher and finally beat them with the mixer. I poured the mess into 4 small loaf pans. When they cooled I wrapped them up to give to people and only managed to get one loaf to my mother-in-law. The hubby came home and dove right into his. He looked at me with big round eyes. “Did you put nuts in this?”
“No. They were just really hard bananas.” After a second tasting he tossed it in the trash then called his mother to tell her the banana bread wasn’t any good.
I called my daughter. “Have you ever made a bad batch of banana bread?”
“No.”
I told her my story from start to finish and she laughed hard. “Mom, those weren’t bananas. You bought plantains.” (Google them)
And that pretty much sums up my week. Oh wait. I managed to finally break the door opener on our 28-year-old microwave, but it was circling the drain anyway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.