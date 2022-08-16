I belong to numerous groups that gather frequently. In one of my groups, a sweet friend of mine admitted that she had gotten scammed. One of her devices wasn’t working, so she Googled Apple for its phone number and dialed it. The person answering said everyone was on vacation that week but he’d do his best to help.
Somewhere in the conversation it was decided that the only way to fix it was for her to buy and send him gift cards. Then he said he didn’t get them and she would need to buy more. It was the sales clerk who grew skeptical and put a stop to it.
The whole time she was talking my eyes got wider and wider until they nearly popped out. First, the “everyone is on vacation” bit was a red flag because that would never happen, and I thought everyone knew about the gift card scam. I had an AARP magazine with an article about this very subject and brought it to our next gathering. No one read it. I offered sage advice anyway. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.” Then I opened to the article and the headline read, “If it sounds too good to be true, you are probably dealing with an amateur.”
And six months later another one of the gang got scammed. In fact she lost more than she actually had in the bank. She is broke. Hers started with an email saying a payment was due. When she clicked on it she was informed that they had no paperwork on her so she filled out a new form. After she sent it she realized her amount to pay suddenly had three extra zeros on the end of it.
Now she was panicking and desperate to get her money back. They said they put the money back into her bank account for her but now she had to pay them back with gift cards. And that, my friends, is how they got her. They had never taken money from her account. She did that when she bought the gift cards!
These scammers are slick. They know how to lure you in and then find your weak spot.
Clearly we are all susceptible, and I beg you to be hyper aware, and leery of everyone. Don’t let them frighten you into doing something that sounds fishy, don’t give out personal information over the internet, and when you hear the words “gift cards,” drop everything and run in the other direction.
As for Googling the Apple phone number, I have noticed that when searching for such things a lot of choices come up and the first few say AD next to them. This suggests to me that it’s a fake site, so I scroll further down for something more reliable. I think that’s what happened to the first friend. She dialed a fake number.
My public service announcement to you is that the correct number is 1-800-MyApple. I’ll leave it to you to decode that.
