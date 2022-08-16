I belong to numerous groups that gather frequently. In one of my groups, a sweet friend of mine admitted that she had gotten scammed. One of her devices wasn’t working, so she Googled Apple for its phone number and dialed it. The person answering said everyone was on vacation that week but he’d do his best to help.

Somewhere in the conversation it was decided that the only way to fix it was for her to buy and send him gift cards. Then he said he didn’t get them and she would need to buy more. It was the sales clerk who grew skeptical and put a stop to it.

Recommended for you