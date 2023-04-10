I’m part of a group on Facebook that is not supposed to be antagonistic, but sometimes people get on a roll about a subject, and this week it was about the college possibly changing the names of the halls for the same reasons that sports teams had to change their names — which in my opinion is stupid with a capital “S”.

I assume the teams named themselves for people with a fighting, winning spirit, but what do I know? As for the college, why? Who is offended? The halls were named to honor these people, not degrade them.

