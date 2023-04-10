I’m part of a group on Facebook that is not supposed to be antagonistic, but sometimes people get on a roll about a subject, and this week it was about the college possibly changing the names of the halls for the same reasons that sports teams had to change their names — which in my opinion is stupid with a capital “S”.
I assume the teams named themselves for people with a fighting, winning spirit, but what do I know? As for the college, why? Who is offended? The halls were named to honor these people, not degrade them.
As for the Facebook site, I usually quit reading when people get stinky but this one held my interest, probably because almost everyone was in agreement that the idea is asinine. But I laughed out loud when someone who was obviously scrolling with the same fascination as me wrote, “The microwave isn’t popping the popcorn fast enough for this.”
That’s good stuff right there.
There was also a photo someone had found somewhere on the net of who “the committee” probably was that came up with this dumb idea. It was a couple of toothless yahoos who were obviously on a rant about bad moonshine or something. It sure gave me the giggles.
But seriously, this nonsense has to stop. I can’t even believe the garbage that’s spewing out of television news. Not that I watch it, but the hubby is all up in it and sometimes I’m a sitting duck and can’t escape.
I’m well aware that the media, if it’s to stay alive, has to come up with something newsworthy every day and they will slink low if necessary, but it’s turned the world into a bunch of self-righteous, whiny brats, or so the news leads us to believe. Frankly, I live in a peaceful town with good sensible folks and I’m grateful for that!
But I’m totally disgusted when the newsmen announce that if you want to “weigh in on this topic,” go to their website. Well that’s just great. Let’s get everyone riled up. It’s easy to voice your opinions from the safety of your keyboard (look, I’m doing it right now).
I read recently that if you put 100 red ants and 100 black ants into a jar, nothing happens. But if you shake the jar hard, they will consider each other the enemy and start killing each other, even though it was the person who shook the jar who was the real enemy.
And that seems to be what’s happening in society. Someone gets upset, scurries around trying to get others in agreement so they can start yet another movement. But before we attack each other we should consider with care just who is shaking the jar.
