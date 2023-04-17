Not to brag, but my first born was perfect. I didn’t yet know how the other two would come out as I only had knowledge of her, but I recall thinking that she was made special and would accomplish great things. She was smart right from the get-go, and she was happy, friendly, talented — always willing to help friends when they needed it.
She was also adorable, with silky blonde hair — and unlike her mother she was personable and brave, never letting things stand in her way. So, I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised by her recent phone call.
“Hi Mom.”
“Hi Hon, whatcha been up to?”
“Oh saving lives, kicking butt — you know — the usual stuff.”
Only she wasn’t joking. She really did just save a man’s life.
Her first super power is that she’s a light sleeper so she woke when she heard the speeding car and then ultimate crash just past her house. No one else in the area heard a thing. It woke her husband too but he couldn’t believe how quickly she flew out of bed and to the window. She knew she needed to help and while she is trained in CPR her other super power is in speed dialing. After calling 911 she ran outside. The car had taken out the light pole, so it was in complete darkness.
Her husband pulled his truck up to shine some light on the car, which was upside down in a ditch, the driver unconscious. There wasn’t much else she could do beyond flagging down the rescue crew, but if there was she totally would have done it. She was told later that the driver’s injuries were quite severe — a brain bleed and a tear in his aorta, and if not for her quick actions he likely would have died.
With the street light out, a country road and the late hour, odds are no one would have found him until morning. Maybe I’m biased but in my eyes she’s a hero, and I keep wanting to call her and sing the chorus to “Wind Beneath my Wings” — “Did you ever know that you’re my hero?” — but she’d probably tell me I’m a dork.
Believe it or not she also saved the life of a cat just the week before. Her husband found the stray in the basement of an apartment house. He thought it was mean and would probably need to be put down because it kept hissing at him. My daughter soothed it with treats, and found that the cat is extremely food motivated and he’s been lovable ever since. He’s black with a bit of white chest. She named him Kevin (though she’s fond of calling him “Double 0 Kevin” because of the tux attire.
He currently resides in Aidan’s old room until she can get the cat neutered, while Miss Kitty occupies Courtney’s old room. Miss Kitty is still adjusting to not being an only kitty and gives Kevin lots of fluffy, bully smack downs, so my daughter keeps them separated for now.
Courtney is concerned because her mother seems to be replacing all of her kids with cats, and I’m concerned she’ll turn into the crazy old cat lady we’ve all heard stories about.
But even if she did, she’d be super great at it. Just sayin’.
