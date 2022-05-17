I can still remember the circumstances surrounding the day I became worthy of celebrating Mother’s Day. I was due on the 3rd but the hubby looked at the calendar and said, “Nope, the baby is coming on the 15th.”
Hellooo. That would mean two more weeks of pregnancy so I told him to go jump in the very lake he fished out of. When the 3rd passed me by, along with many more days, I feared he was right and he was a little smug about it. Sleep was getting harder because I could feel a pulse in my stomach that creeped me out and I really needed this over with.
At the time, he was working until 11 p.m. He would come home and unwind in front of the television for hours and I would go to bed alone. The night of the 14th I told him he should come to bed early in case he was right about his preferred due date, but noooo, Mr. Smarty Pants didn’t want to.
About 3 a.m. I was dreaming I had my period and the cramps were so real they woke me up. I thought, “Oh I must really be getting my period … wait a minute … oh crap, here we go.”
I waddled out to the living room to find my husband quite involved in a movie and told him I was in labor. My first sacrificial act of motherhood was to send him to bed to get some sleep so he wasn’t useless when I needed him most. That’s right, I sat in the living room enduring labor pains all by myself. I wasn’t able to call anyone at that hour so I was about as miserable as a girl can get. By 6 a.m. I could take no more and woke him up. I was past caring about his comfort because my discomfort was trumping.
At this point I still had another 10 hours to go, but I didn’t know this and planned to do it in two hours. Every hour after that felt like days. Even though I was using the Lamaze method, by 1 p.m. I was asking for drugs and/or a c-section but they said to relax, that I would have this baby by 4 p.m. That sounded do-able, so I stuck around to see it through.
The hubby was by my side the whole time and will concur that it was an ordeal. After all, he was tired, he was hungry, and he had no clue what I meant when I pointed toward the nightstand and growled, “give me that.”
“What? The M&Ms?”
“NO”
“The ChapStick?”
“NO”
“The water?”
“YES”
It must have been so hard for him. I would have gladly traded places, being the thoughtful person I am.
And so it is that I became a first-time mother on the 15th, just as the hubby predicted.
With our next baby, I had no idea that my case of gas was actually labor because my due date was still three weeks away — or five if things played out the same as our first baby. My water broke just as he was heading off to camp for opening day of deer hunting. His suffering was almost unbearable. And it rekindled itself every year when her birthdays continued to interfere with opening day. Eventually he started taking her to breakfast a day or two early for special one-on-one time.
Baby number three, who was a surprise to both of us, had a due date of March 11, but I figured if I went three weeks early before, I could do it again and planned to have this baby on my father’s birthday. I had the hubby on an edgy stand-by as the day was filled with false labor, along with many more days of them. The day I was sure I was in labor, the hubby thought I was crying wolf again and went to work. My sister came over and timed my contractions until they were five minutes apart and finally he came home. Four hours later I celebrated my last birthing gig.
Being a mother was by far the greatest, hardest, happiest, saddest and most profound thing I’ve ever done, and if I had it to do all over again, I would. I might use a surrogate, but I’d do the mom thing for sure.
