So COVID was interesting. After the first four days of energy-draining, life-sucking misery I began to feel human and got restless. My body was telling me get up and move so that I didn’t get pneumonia or something equally dreadful, while experts were telling me to take it easy or I’d have a relapse.

I wanted to start going for walks outdoors just as a snowstorm came through. The best I could do was make it to the mailbox at the end of the driveway and expected a gold medal each time I made it back. I tried the treadmill. Even at a very slow 1.6 miles per hour my thighs threw a fit after 10 minutes.

