So COVID was interesting. After the first four days of energy-draining, life-sucking misery I began to feel human and got restless. My body was telling me get up and move so that I didn’t get pneumonia or something equally dreadful, while experts were telling me to take it easy or I’d have a relapse.
I wanted to start going for walks outdoors just as a snowstorm came through. The best I could do was make it to the mailbox at the end of the driveway and expected a gold medal each time I made it back. I tried the treadmill. Even at a very slow 1.6 miles per hour my thighs threw a fit after 10 minutes.
I never lost my taste or smell but food just did not sit well with me. The hubby made me a chicken soup, which helped a lot. I thought sure I’d drop a few pounds eating so sparingly so I was mortified when I stepped on the scales and was hitting that number I swore I’d never hit. Then I realized I was dressed like an Eskimo instead of the usual bathing suit attire. Whew!
And when it comes to clothing, COVID will suggest you wear the warmest things you own but you must avoid anything with a drawstring. When you are drinking enough water to choke a horse, you also need to pee like one, and rooting around for the proper end of a drawstring while dancing was just asking for trouble.
The weird thing is I didn’t have cold symptoms. I was not coughing, sneezing or needing to wipe my nose. It hit me in my muscles and bones. Therefore, and I say this most apologetically, I probably didn’t feel a need to wash my hands every 20 minutes. Therefore, on day eight it was not too big of a surprise when my faithful nurse/husband came down with COVID, too.
He at least did it right — the whole head cold thing along with the body aches and the same twitchy legs I had in the evenings. He spent the first day snow blowing the driveway because “who else was going to do it?”
He spent day two outside as well, puttering with his boat and cleaning out gutters. Where my version had me chatting it up with the woodstove, he found he could breathe better outdoors.
By Thanksgiving I felt fit as a fiddle, and the hubby was feeling pretty darn good, but the calendar was telling us that he still couldn’t be around people. I set the table with a pretty lace tablecloth but it was set for two instead of 16. It made me sad. I visited with my family members over the phone, which helped a lot.
Then I saw a post of Christopher Robin telling Pooh and friends that the world was filled with things to be thankful for, but we were so used to them now that we considered them ordinary. He was right. So I sat up in bed that night thinking of all the things that I was thankful for. It took two hours.
Look around you. Between all of nature, our freedoms, relative health, loving relationships and bountiful food, we have ever so much to be thankful for.
