It began with, “Since we both have purse patterns, how about we get together on my day off and make them?”
It sounded so innocent, so I responded to my sister’s text with “Sweet!”
We usually sew together here because I have two machines set up and one is identical to hers, which makes her feel right at home. The only fault in this plan was that I didn’t have a purse pattern on my bucket list. I had a wallet plan, which would be a gift for my daughter that I was avoiding and a professional bag I was drooling over as well as avoiding, and now I would be forced to choose one. Or not.
I chose “not” at first. I wasn’t feeling it. Instead I put the last eight blocks together of a scrap quilt I was making to get it out of the way while my sister struggled with putting a zipper in wrong — twice. With no more excuses, I started gathering the fabrics and notions for the professional bag, which was a super long list of items I had most of and could fudge the rest. By the time I had finally chosen the last of the things I needed, my sister had finished her project and left.
I should have put everything back on the shelf but nooooo….
I was on a roll now. And I should have been suspicious when I saw the labels they included for all the pieces I would have to cut, or when I saw it had three pages of instructions just for cutting. But I’m a warrior and continued on. Cutting took the entire day.
Did I mention that this bag has 10 various pockets, three zippers, a snap, Velcro and drawstrings? It also now has a decal to cover the holes where I shouldn’t have put the snap. That was another one of those cases where “who needs directions? I know what I’m doing…”
Then they were asking me to put buttonholes in the side pockets. I didn’t know it would take buttons so I went to my button jar to find two matching ones. Or maybe I’ll just use Velcro. Turns out I didn’t need either because the holes were for the drawstrings.
Now, I haven’t put in a buttonhole in 30 years. In fact each time I buy a new machine I have this charming ritual of tossing the buttonhole foot because it’s big and in the way and I’m never going to use it anyway.
The exception is Big Bertha because it has a door in the machine that holds all the feet in individual compartments. I got out the manual with little success and had to go downstairs to watch a video on how to use my machine. I had no idea there was a pull down lever that connected to the buttonholer. After that, it was easy-peasy (the buttonholes, not the bag).
By noon of day three I had the outside of the bag done. The instructions said to “now admire and put aside” so I did. Gladly. I then made the lining with four pockets and did as the instructions said: “admire and put aside.” Would this never end?
My sister checked in. “How’s it going?”
“Don’t ask. At least I haven’t put any zippers in upside down yet.”
On day four I texted her. “Well played karma, well played.” I had, as yet, ripped out the last zipper twice. I tried to find a video that was clearer than these instructions but one doesn’t exist. On the third try I got lucky. Honestly. I have no idea how I did it.
The bag is done. And it is amazing! It is also useless to me because I don’t work in a law office that would require all these special pockets. Although it might make a great travel bag if I were to ever travel again.
I also have a pattern for sale. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
