Well, I did something I thought I’d never do.
Technically I did think I wanted to do it, but I didn’t think I’d ever remember to once I was done watching television. Please don’t think less of me because I’m weak and nosy but I really needed to Google Jake from State Farm.
He is such a cutie pie and he’s so nice and it just makes me want to switch insurance companies, which I’m certain is their end game. I have long felt compelled to call State Farm and ask for Jake, agreeing to switch only if I can have Jake, even though the requests I keep getting in the mail say to ask for ****.
The only reason I haven’t called and said that is because I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t be the first, so if I did I’m certain I would be able to hear their eyes roll into the backs of their heads. I’m here to make people chuckle, not wish they hadn’t come into work.
If truth be known, we are getting ready to shop around for better prices on insurance but there are so many to choose from. We like having the personal touch and the one we have now is great. She has kept me out of jail several times already. Well maybe not jail, more like cancellation and shame. However, it’s not my call. Insurance lands in the Hubby-do area.
No, the reason I Googled Jake was because I wanted to know if he was really this nice of a guy. Where did they find him? Is he married? Does he have an arrest record? You know, the usual questions everyone has about such things.
I didn’t get too far but here’s the dirt I did get: I think we all know he is not the original insurance guy who the suspicious housewife asked “What are you wearing, Jake?” That guy really worked for State Farm and his name really was Jake. The commercial was a success but they (?) wanted a younger look to bring in the Twitter crowd. So Kevin Miles, a young actor, auditioned for the part and got it.
Kevin, (I’ve always liked that name) is from Chicago and is 30 years old. I’m not sure when the article was written, so he might have a few more birthdays under his belt but he is still younger than all of my children. Therefore, whether he is married or not, he’s too young for me.
Actually, I’m too old for him. I just want to gaze into his beautiful eyes, pinch those sweet cheeks and say “Who’s a good boy?” as he convinces me I don’t have to stop ordering online, lose my cable, or give up quilting due to lack of money better spent on insurance.
Of course, right now I feel like setting my long-arm adrift and finishing it off with a fireball because I can’t seem to figure out why it’s acting up. Neither does the repairman. But even if I have to buy a new one I can swing the payment. No need to give up insurance, with or without Jake’s help.
