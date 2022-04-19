Last month I went to pick up the three grandkids and bring them back here to hang out for the day. Henry wanted to bring this big toy that made noises — loud noises. I said, “Can you pick a smaller toy to bring?” To my relief he said “Sure” and grabbed a Star Wars thing instead. Not sure what they call it but it looked like a gray camel with two clear balls through the body of it that, unbeknownst to me, popped out.
And one did. Henry said he was sitting on the couch in the living room when he popped one out, trying to make it go across the room, and now it was gone.
“Oh, it’s here somewhere, Henry. We’ll find it,” I said as the four of us dropped to our knees and scoured the floor, heater, and curtains. We searched in baskets, bowls, my magazine rack — even my sconces and the top of the entertainment center. We looked under, over and behind everything to no avail.
Did I mention it was clear plastic? About 2” in diameter.
As a last resort I asked Sam to help me tip the couch forward so I could check underneath, even though logically it would have to be alive in order to get back there. And suddenly I felt like I was in a children’s book:
‘If you show Gramma dirt behind the couch, she will ask for a vacuum cleaner. And when she’s done vacuuming behind the couch she will want to vacuum everything. And if she sees dust, she will ask for a rag. And if she finds a puzzle piece she will run off to find the proper puzzle box. And if she notices a loose handle she will ask for a screwdriver. And when she is done fixing the handle she will realize she is thirsty and will ask for a glass of water. And before she’s done drinking the glass of water she will realize she has to go potty…’
All of the above is why it took more than an hour to concede that the ball was hiding really well and it would show itself eventually. To avoid tears, I told Henry I would call him on the phone as soon as I found it. With his palms in the air he said, “But Gramma, I don’t know how to talk on the phone.”
And apparently he was right.
My husband found the ball the next morning when he sat down to breakfast — in the kitchen under the table. I wasted no time calling the house and asking for Henry. He would not come to the phone. It was like trying to hand him a snake.
How the ball got in the kitchen is anyone’s guess. I know for a fact it didn’t roll across the dense carpet, make a 90-degree turn and keep going until it hit my husband’s foot, unless it was possessed by an alien life form.
More likely perhaps is that either Henry ingested poppies and only thought he lost it in the living room, or that it got hung up in one of his sibling’s clothes when he flung it and they walked it out of the room.
That’s the one I’m going with.
