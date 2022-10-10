My granddaughter and I were hanging out one day when I started singing that song about having a million dollars. It’s adorably cute and I sometimes wonder what I would do if I ever came upon that much money.
Of course the only way to get that kind of money is to play the lottery, which I don’t. Not even a dollar a week. I figure I’ve won $52 a year because I don’t bite. But to be completely honest, when the lottery gets up into the billions I have been known to lay a fiver down because to win you have to meet them halfway and buy a ticket.
On those occasions I’d lay back and think of how I would spend a million dollars. For sure I’d pay off the mortgage (moot now because we already have) as well as the mortgages of all three children. I would buy new vehicles for the both of us, maybe do the same for my kids and their spouses. I suppose I would leave some in trust for the grandkids, too. Oh and get the hubby a charter boat and me a new wardrobe. But I’d still have half a million left.
As much as I’d like to get a whole body sculpting makeover, I’d probably end up giving it all to St. Jude, or maybe split it with Shriners or the Ronald McDonald House — anything that helped children. But you know what would happen. As soon as word got out that I had too much money for one person the phone would ring off the hook with people begging me to help them. And since I’m such a sap, I’d forgo a new car, and skip the charter boat. In fact I’d probably sell the house if it meant saving a child’s life.
Besides, body sculpting would hurt.
Also, it’s bad luck to assume you’ll win and plan for it. The secret to winning is to put it out of your mind and get surprised — which is why I don’t win. I can’t stop hoping.
And that is why I don’t play the lottery, and why I’ll never win a million dollars.
(I’m sorry this is short and sweet but the Quilt and Craft Show is this weekend and I’m neck deep in preparations. I sure hope you’ll stop by and say hi.)
