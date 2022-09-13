I just read an interesting article on the effects of placebos versus drugs. There have been many studies proving they work as well as drugs, at the cost of what … a billion dollars worldwide? They could have saved a lot of money if they had just taken the time to talk to me.
I don’t need to know what parts of my brain react to one thing or the other. I only know that when I’m hurting and I finally give in and make an appointment with the doctor I suddenly start feeling better. Why? Because I’m no longer alone in this and help is on the way. It’s a positive thought factor.
Sometimes I’d feel so good I’d call back and cancel. On a few occasions I’d have to call back and remake the appointment because I was really sick. Placebos (or the placebo effect) can’t fix everything, but they seem to work on people with chronic pain who have exhausted all other remedies. The doctors figure what’s the harm and write a prescription. The patient, unaware, is hopeful, and with there being no side effects, think they are finally getting better.
As for the article saying that even people who have been told they are being given placebos still get better, I think they just don’t know what the word means. I mean, come on. Why would they tell them their little secret?
I remember a woman from church, gosh it must have been 40-plus years ago, had been diagnosed with cancer. She refused to put chemicals in her body and firmly believed she could turn things around by changing her diet and keeping the faith. It worked. She lived another 30 years or more.
I also have another friend who goes to church regularly and professes her faith loudly, but does not seem to walk in the light. She very easily falls into despair when something goes wrong, rather than believe that her higher power will carry her through. What seems so complete to me, fails her. I don’t know how I’d get through my days without knowing that I was being watched over and cared for.
That doesn’t mean I don’t think bad things can happen to me because (full disclosure here) they have already, but because of my beliefs these things haven’t destroyed me. However, losing my granddaughter came close. Eventually I came to believe that God was crying as hard as I was and I was able to make peace with it.
And what does that have to do with placebos? It’s all about positivity, belief and trust. Without it, what are we?
I have a plaque on my wall that says “I’m not positive, but I think thinking positive is positively the only way to think.”
