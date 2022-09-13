I just read an interesting article on the effects of placebos versus drugs. There have been many studies proving they work as well as drugs, at the cost of what … a billion dollars worldwide? They could have saved a lot of money if they had just taken the time to talk to me.

I don’t need to know what parts of my brain react to one thing or the other. I only know that when I’m hurting and I finally give in and make an appointment with the doctor I suddenly start feeling better. Why? Because I’m no longer alone in this and help is on the way. It’s a positive thought factor.

