Even though I was reading “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter” upstairs and “The Office BFFs” downstairs, I joined a book club. It was online through Reader’s Digest (rd.com/bookclub in case you want to join). It was starting up in February so on Feb. 1 I signed up, got the title and tried to borrow the book online. That was a no-go because my library card was expired.
So on Feb. 2 I headed to the library to update my card and request the book. There was one in Watertown and they put my name on it. Deliveries, I was told, come on Tuesdays and Fridays and I would get an email when it arrived. It was Thursday and I was certain it would come the next day. Nada.
By Tuesday afternoon I had the audacious idea to call and nag the ladies of the library to see if it had come yet. Nope.
The second Friday came and went and I was all but chewing my nails. How on earth was I going to read this book in time for the discussion period? On Saturday I was given a used Kindle Fire and thought I could download the book. I wasted no time setting it up, except I totally stink up a room at this and couldn’t finish. Desperate now, I dug out my Pandigital, which is like an Android version of a Kindle I used years ago.
Once charged it was sluggish, and while it wanted me to punch in my wifi password it wouldn’t cough up a keyboard, no matter what I touched or how hard I touched it. I almost threw it in the trash. Then my Celia Bedelia came to visit. She got the Kindle Fire working, showed me how to use it, and I looked up the book I needed. The dang thing was $15. If I’m going to spend that much I am going to support my local bookstore and get a book I can hold in my hands.
And that is what I figured I’d be doing. But I didn’t know what this book was about and didn’t really want to invest in it. I’m too new to this book club thing to be going all willy-nilly just yet. Meanwhile, the other members were posting their status on the matter. Some couldn’t get the book, some loved it, and some didn’t. Another read it in two days, which gave me hope that I could finish it by the end of the month if I could just get my hands on it.
For fun I downloaded a book on the Kindle: “Trauma Room 2.” Sounded good, yet it was tiresome in its descriptions. I blew a raspberry at it. But because I ordered the book, I could get money off my next book so I downloaded “Don’t Ever Tell.”
This one was much better, especially because it’s a true story. I was on chapter 5 before I knew it. However, my Pandigital sat on the table waving it’s arms and yelling “I’m over here and I’m ready to cooperate now” so to shut it up I turned it on and there were all the books I had read or at least downloaded before I cast it aside for I don’t even know what.
And there was “The Fault in Our Stars.” I knew I had the book but could never find it on my shelves because it was hiding in my device the whole time. For kicks and giggles I opened it up and started reading that again, too.
As for the book club book, I was going to give the delivery one more day and then either go to the bookstore or skip the month of February and hope March would pan out better. By Tuesday afternoon I got audacious again and called the library. Yes, it had just come in. I strapped on my wings and flew there. I’m wondering if whoever was bringing it was also in the book club and wanted to read it first.
By now half the month was gone but I finally had “City Under One Roof” in my hot little hands.
That means I’m in the middle of reading an obnoxious amount of books. Most of them are being set aside for now because when the book club discussions start up, I’ll need to keep my stories straight.
It’s got me hooked, and I kind of wish I’d bought it now.
