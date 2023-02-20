Even though I was reading “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter” upstairs and “The Office BFFs” downstairs, I joined a book club. It was online through Reader’s Digest (rd.com/bookclub in case you want to join). It was starting up in February so on Feb. 1 I signed up, got the title and tried to borrow the book online. That was a no-go because my library card was expired.  

So on Feb. 2 I headed to the library to update my card and request the book. There was one in Watertown and they put my name on it. Deliveries, I was told, come on Tuesdays and Fridays and I would get an email when it arrived. It was Thursday and I was certain it would come the next day. Nada.

