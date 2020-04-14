As you read this I have been more or less housebound for 26 days and I’m not the least bit crazy yet.
The truth is I feel like I have been on the longest and greatest quilt retreat of my life! I’ve made four quilt tops already, I sleep in my own bed, the food here is decent (depending on which one of us is cooking — me or chef-boy Art tee) and it’s all free.
I’ve had a couple days where the blues hit me hard enough to require a certain refreshing beverage, but all in all I’m still OK. That’s because a) I don’t work outside the home, and b) I don’t have little people who are bored out of their minds and shattering my last nerve like some people I know — and even some I don’t know.
One of my daughters has three children home, all day, every day. She has a 14-year-old who would prefer to not do his homework, a 10-year-old who never stops talking, and a two-year-old who never stops needing something. On top of that she is studying the pharmacy portion of her Vet Tech courses and has nowhere to hide to do that. (I’ve suggested her car but she has yet to try.)
Still I can’t help but snicker when I see posts about mothers who are working from home. These posts are not from the same mothers, as far as I know, but I’ll share them as if they were:
Day One of home schooling and I’m sick of it! Debating on even waking them up!
Day Two: How do I get this student transferred out of my class?
Day Three: Home schooling is not going well. Two students suspended for fighting and one teacher fired for drinking on the job.
Day Four: And just like that, spankings and prayer are back in school.
Day Five: If you see my kids locked outside today, mind your business. We are having a fire drill.
Day Six: One of those little troublemakers called in a bomb threat.
Day Seven: They all graduated. #Done
Day Eight: Art class on the wall with a Sharpie. Home schooling is fun.
Day Nine: Home schooling question — does having your children prepare you mixed cocktails count as chemistry? (Sorry, I’m new to this)
Day 10: For science class we studied the effects of Nyquil on students.
Day 11: 30 days has September, April, June and November, all the rest have 31 except March, which has 8,000.
