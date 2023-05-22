I went on a bus trip. That’s not where this story is actually going, it’s what happened after the bust trip I’m focusing on, but I like starting at the beginning.
When I heard there would be a trip I signed up, mostly because I wanted to support my guild, not because I wanted to be on a bus all day. As time went on I figured the bus would get full and I could back out, leaving room for someone more gung-ho than I.
That didn’t happen. A few days beforehand I was almost mad that I had to do this. I had so much to do around here, not to mention bus seats are uncomfortable for me and it would be a three-hour straight shot to the first quilt shop. Worse, I’d have to set my alarm for 4:30 a.m. in order to be ready to start picking up three friends by 5:15.
By the time I got to the last gal’s house, I told her I’d rather stick my thumb in my eye than do this and she said she’d rather stick both thumbs in her eye. That got us all laughing and honestly we had a great time. The seats were comfortable, and I’m glad I went.
I still had a smile on my face when I came in the door. Then the hubby told me I had just missed a call from our daughter, that she was taking Henry to Upstate Hospital. All he could tell me was that Henry needed X-rays to see if he broke his leg. One thing I can assure you about my husband, he does not get into the nitty gritty details of things. He also wouldn’t remember them if he did, so your secrets are safe with him.
My daughter texted me updates as time allowed, but I was in bed hours before the poor gal had any answers. Here’s what went down. She was out for a walk with Henry and a leashed Rosie Jane. Henry had a toy gun and was running ahead when he slid in the cinders and smashed his knee on a rock.
Oh, the screams, the blood, the refusal to walk left her in quite a conundrum. Someone gave them a ride back to the house. From there it was Urgent Care and Upstate. Nothing was broken, but it did need stitches. I suspect his refusal to walk was more about the insult of being injured than the inability to use the leg. It looks nasty.
This all happened a week before his 6th birthday. So there he was, still 5 years old and having his first serious injury, his first trip to a hospital, his first stitches, and his first time getting high.
Yeah you heard me right. Henry was wildly scared and over-tired and no one could get near him so they juiced him up. He told the nurse that he was “Soooo happyyyyy.”
Luckily, he fell asleep by the time the doctor came in and they were able to clean it out and sew it up without sending the doctor to the dentist.
And I thought the worst thing that could happen that day was having to set my alarm for too-early o’clock.
Happy birthday, Henry. Hope this year will be better for you.
