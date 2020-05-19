Henry’s not my baby anymore. No, he hasn’t been replaced by a new baby — I’m pretty sure that ship has sailed — he just went and had another birthday.
My Henry is now a 3-year-old big boy. A big boy who still wears diapers because the toilet is scary, the toilet is cold, and most importantly, he doesn’t want to be bothered. Not even the lure of snazzy underpants is changing his mind. I guess we will have to rely on peer pressure to do our dirty work.
As much as I miss the baby in him, I enjoy the little boy in him even more. He’s such a happy little guy who loves cars and playing outdoors. His mother called last week and said she was bringing the kids over to play in my yard because their daddy was mowing their lawn. Oh happy day! I was going to get to see the kids!
They played baseball, they golfed, and they chased after bubbles. The older two rode scooters and played lawn darts and decorated the driveway with chalk while Henry pushed his little lawnmower across my grass and rode the scooter bike that looks like an airplane. There were so many toys on my lawn that cars were slowing down to check out my yard sale.
Needless to say, Henry didn’t want to leave, and he fell asleep on the way home. But when he woke up he sighed and told his parents, “Going to Gramma’s was a good idea.” (Yes, it was Sweetie Pie.)
Henry is fanciful and will play by himself for long periods. I often wonder what he is thinking. The other day Henry overheard his parents talking about getting flowers for Stella’s garden, something they do every year on her birthday. Confused, he said, “Who’s Stella?” (I thought this odd because the other two grew up with a picture of her on their dresser and said goodnight to her every evening.)
His mother said, “Stella is your sister, but she died.” Henry thought about this for a few seconds and said, “Oh, man. The bad guys got her!” and ran off to play. Well, now I know what he’s thinking.
His party, which should have been filled with balloons, streamers and noisemakers, was not. Nobody’s is right now. In fact just the day before, my oldest had a birthday she couldn’t celebrate either so her husband arranged for the various fire departments to parade past her house blaring sirens and flashing lights and we were all to follow. I wasn’t sure this was what she’d want but my eyes got all kinds of sweaty as I watched car after car pulling into the lineup to celebrate my daughter’s special day. And each person that drove by held out balloons, signs, gifts and even a cake. Dang, my eyes just wouldn’t stop sweating! And the lump in my throat made it hard to talk as I watched her laugh through it all.
I mentioned later that maybe Henry would like something like that but Trish says Henry doesn’t like loud noises any more than his brother Sam. She went on to tell me that he totally freaks out whenever the smoke alarm goes off, and unfortunately it goes off a lot because it’s delicate. So the other day it had gone off while she was making supper but Henry didn’t hear it because he was outside. When he came in to eat she noticed that he was chewing his food while plugging his ears, because he could smell the smoke and assumed the alarm was forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.