I got roped into doing something I didn’t particularly want to do. My guild is heavily involved in the Oswego County Fair in Sandy Creek and they needed helpers in the Domestic Arts building. It’s a bit of a drive for me, but I was willing to give them one day.

We had all made a bunch of small items to sell at a table there and that’s what I wanted to do but MJ was in charge and she needed people to teach kids how to sew on an actual sewing machine. I thought I’d rather poke myself in the eye, but MJ was desperate and I’m afraid of her, so I caved. It would only be from 1-4 p.m.

Recommended for you