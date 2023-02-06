I think I’m about to get fired. From what, you might ask, being as I am retired — from a job that didn’t require too much of me anyway — unless you count raising the kids, which was exhausting because I put everything I had into it.
It seems like I put everything I had into that last sentence, too. What can I say? I’m a giver.
No, I’m expecting to be relieved of my duties in the making banana bread category.
Last week you will recall I tried to make banana bread out of plantains, which look like ripe bananas. They are not. In fact, they grow out of the ground instead of in trees. So why on earth would stores put bananas and plantains next to each other and cause such confusion? I never heard of plantains until just last week when I tried the impossible.
Why didn’t I catch on when they didn’t soften up? Or when I couldn’t pull the peel off? Or when the insides were orange rather than yellow, or how thick and lumpy the batter was? I guess I trusted that it would all work out in the end, but in the end it all went in the trash.
So this week I bought honest to goodness, sure as I’m sitting here, real bananas, waited for them to ripen and tried again. At first my only glitch was an errant eggshell that I tried not letting fall into the mix. I pulled my hands away from the bowl just as the egg was starting to pour and immediately thought, “What’s your plan, Stan?”
I think my plan was to grab a bowl but I was out of free hands, so the white of the egg dropped onto the counter. Annoyed, I quickly pulled the piece of shell away and then things got interesting. Have you ever tried to pick up egg white? It was like catching a greased pig. (Not that I’ve ever chased a greased pig, but I do have an imagination.)
Even with a rubber spatula and measuring cup, some of that egg white refused to be part of this fiasco. But once that was done I put in all the ingredients, beat it and poured it into the four pans. It seemed runnier than usual, but again, I was in denial, or at least suffering from misplaced trust. It doesn’t help that I don’t eat banana bread, so I am not a good judge of what to expect.
I put them in the toaster oven and started doing dishes. At some point I washed the measuring cup that I used for the flour and as I was putting it back in the cupboard I noticed something. It wasn’t the one cup, it was the half cup. Now I’m bug-eyed because those loaves only have half as much flour as they need, which explains the runny-ness of the batter, and the breads are already half done, so there is no fixing this.
I called my daughter the baker and asked what I could expect from this fine mess I’d gotten myself into. She said the loaves probably wouldn’t rise up much but should be edible. She was right. They are dwarfed, and lack structural integrity, but if you can get it to your mouth before it breaks into three pieces, you can eat it.
The hubby says it tastes quite banana-ee, but good. I know that’s not a word but that’s how he described it. I waited for the boss to hand me my pink slip, and was even looking forward to it, but alas, he says I’ll get it right next time.
Ugh! Why can’t he crave brownies instead? At least then I can taste test and make sure I’m on the right track.
