Columbus Day is still a celebrated holiday, at least where school is concerned, but not necessarily for moms and dads. Thus I was asked to “hang out with Henry,” which is always a pleasure because he is a great kid. He’s full of 5-year-old energy with ideas to match, and you’d think he was the next Einstein until you say “Look at that over there.”
“Where?”
“Where I’m pointing.”
That kid will look everywhere except at what you want him to see, even if you turn his head for him. But I’m getting off point. This article is about finishing.
The day started with my delight in seeing that 13-year-old Celia enjoys my company enough to pry herself out of bed on her day off and come along with Henry, where we will fit in Upwards, Aggravation, Golf, Racko, and Mystery Date between cars, dinosaurs, the Wizard of Oz, and playing outside.
It’s what went on in between all the fun that made this day special.
They were dropped off at 8 a.m. I asked Henry if he’d had breakfast yet. He said he had waffles. However, by 9 a.m. he was pulling an almost empty bag of potato chips out of the pantry, so I grabbed him a bowl and dumped them all in. It didn’t look like a lot because they were small pieces but I made a big deal out of how much I love them that way and he decided he did too. But of course his sister was not to be outdone and reached for a similarly nearly empty bag of salt and vinegar chips and dumped the contents into another bowl.
By 10:30 a.m., Henry looked right past the fruit bowl containing bananas, apples and oranges and asked for ice cream. I reminded him that he couldn’t have ice cream until he eats something good. He tells me he wants a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Celia misses nothing, even from another room, and says she wants ice cream too. What’s for lunch? Upon memorizing the contents of my fridge I realized that the only thing I had in the house she would eat is leftover pizza that I had been eyeballing. She ate both pieces and I discarded the box.
She also wanted a soda to go with it and took the last one. When she was ready for ice cream she opted for her grampa’s special chocolate disaster instead of my vanilla and dang if she didn’t finish that off too!
As for me, I ransacked the fridge and found two slices of cooked bacon in a container and paired it with the leftover mashed potatoes. When the hubby came home for lunch there was nothing in the fridge for him to eat, so he left. But there sure were a lot of dishes in the sink.
After playing outside, the munchkins asked to bake cookies. I buy them frozen in ready-made balls so I can cook a few at a time and always have them hot. I grabbed the bag out of the freezer and had just enough left for us to each have two — and tossed the empty bag.
The day also saw a roll of toilet paper emptied in two different bathrooms, as well as a package of gum. I remember thinking, “no wonder my daughter’s grocery bill is so high” each time empty packaging hit the garbage.
My daughter says Henry doesn’t eat much at home, and he looks it. They both do. I guess they save their appetites for here because I have the good stuff and they don’t want to miss any of it.
So even though they ate me out of house and home, we had a totally cool day. I climbed into bed exhausted but happy — at least until I picked up my book and began reading. Three pages in, the book ended. Apparently the last eight pages were fluff to throw you off from knowing the end was right around the corner. Just one more thing finished.
As was I. The perfect finish for a finished kind of day.
