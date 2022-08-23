Near the end of 2019 I finished a quilt that was so exceptional I deemed it state fair worthy, and I couldn’t wait for registration time. Mostly because I wanted to put it on my bed, which I couldn’t do until after it had been in the fair. So I laid it atop the guest bed, upside down, and waited.
But 2020 was a very bad year, so naturally (because I had a plan) they canceled the fair. My quilt would have to rest upon the guest bed, instead of mine, for another year.
Then, 2021 wasn’t a lot better. They opened the fair to a degree, but quilts were not on the menu. Against my better judgment I softly folded the quilt and put it in a closet because I needed the bed for company.
Now that it’s 2022, one of my quilting friends said they were finally accepting quilts at the fair, but I think I had lost my steam. My friend would have none of that. She emailed me everything I needed and checked in with me constantly until I finally caved. Worried that my exceptional quilt might be old hat by now, I also entered three others, figuring at least one of them might make it worth the while.
You see, entering quilts requires multiple trips to the fair. One for dropping off your entries, one for retrieving entries that didn’t make the cut, another to actually visit the fair to see your prize-winning quilt hanging (or check out the ones that pushed yours out of the running), and lastly to go pick them up after the fair closes. That takes a lot of gas, and a lot of faith that no one steals and/or damages your hard work.
After I took my quilts up I was talking to another quilting friend, whining actually, because it occurred to me that they might disqualify all of my quilts because I put the bindings on by machine rather than by hand. My shoulder just can’t handle it anymore, and I could also argue that my way makes for a more secure binding. I was hoping this quilter would be encouraging but instead she pulled the wind out of my sails when she said, “I’m sure all of your quilts will qualify Debbie, but you won’t get a blue ribbon.”
She meant well, but it put me in a funk for days.
Finally I hiked up my britches and accepted the fact that there will be no blue ribbons this time.
I had to wait a week to find out which of my quilts got accepted. While I waited I checked the fair’s schedule to see what days were specified for picking up the losers. I was busy both of those days with Vacation Bible School. I would have to head up at the crack of dawn and take a jet back.
I waited and waited for the results and finally called the friend that got me into this. She had gotten her emails the day before and said to check my junk mail. Well, I clean my junk mail every day so I ventured into my deleted folder. Aha, now I know why some guy sent me four of the same emails (which annoyed me at the time). But I was looking for emails from “NY State Fair,” not a guy’s name and the word agriculture.
Holding my breath I opened the first one that I called My Tree (the exceptional one) and it was accepted. I broke out in a joyful sweat. I opened the next one for Gypsy Wife — accepted. The third was my Spiral Lone Star — accepted.
My eyes crossed and my breathing became haggard. Just one more to go: a Christmas appliqué wall hanging — also accepted. I doubt drugs could ever compare to the high I was on, not to mention so relieved that I didn’t have to break the sound barrier to go retrieve the “not-good-enoughs.”
That part is really humiliating. I know because I’ve had to do the walk of shame twice.
I went back to the emails to see how I placed. It doesn’t tell you. You have to go to the fair and see what ribbons have been attached to your work. How exciting is that?
