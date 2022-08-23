Near the end of 2019 I finished a quilt that was so exceptional I deemed it state fair worthy, and I couldn’t wait for registration time. Mostly because I wanted to put it on my bed, which I couldn’t do until after it had been in the fair. So I laid it atop the guest bed, upside down, and waited.

But 2020 was a very bad year, so naturally (because I had a plan) they canceled the fair. My quilt would have to rest upon the guest bed, instead of mine, for another year.

