Sometime in the later hours of Palm Sunday it occurred to me that six days from now it would be Easter. I don’t know where my brain had been vacationing but it was suddenly unpacking and needing coffee. I, being the mom, host Easter dinner, yet not one child had contacted me about it.
Will they be coming? And what would I serve?
There was no frozen turkey in the freezer this year and a fresh one would be out of my self-imposed price limit. So was prime rib. One child hates ham, or does she just hate boiled ham? One son-in-law doesn’t like lasagna so that’s out too. I was starting to sweat.
I texted the kids to see if any of them were coming. Well, my daughters anyway. Jeremy was in Hawaii and even if he wasn’t he wouldn’t drive 11 hours for a meal. The first one said she was meeting her adult kids for a brunch but she and her husband could come to a later meal. The second one said, “Of course. What time?” Then she had to coerce her mother-in-law into serving an early meal.
It was becoming this big thing that kept steamrolling away from me. I let the hubby choose the meal: chicken barbecue, macaroni salad and Stove Top stuffing.
“Why Stove Top?” I asked.
“Because I like it,” he said. And I went shopping.
“Why stovetop?” my children asked. “We prefer your homemade stuffing.”
I concurred and headed back to the store for two loaves of day-old bread.
“How many are coming?” the hubby asked.
“By my count, nine.”
“You need to double check,” he said. “And how much chicken did you buy?”
“Apparently not enough. I just got a text that two of the grandchildren are coming, along with one’s fiancée and her mother.”
It was Saturday night! I was beyond sweating at this point.
Were stores even open on Easter? They shouldn’t be, but we really needed them to be. The hubby would hunt down chicken after church and I would start preparing extra sides to dazzle them away from the lack of chicken. I had already succumbed to the idea of sharing a peanut butter sandwich with Henry and bribing Celia to settle for pizza bites if the need arose.
The hubby scored. He scored big. Two whole chickens to be halved and six leg quarters. I thought it overkill until I pulled out the two packs of five leg quarters I had purchased and discovered one pack was really four pieces and the other pack was deceivingly three pieces. Deer in the headlights, I tell ya.
The hubby collects grills the way I collect sewing machines, so all the chicken went on. I set up the card table and snatched chairs from other rooms. I rooted around for a tablecloth and then four matching plates, which was harder than you’d think.
My daughters did not come empty handed. One brought a potato salad and dessert. The other brought deviled eggs and rye bread with dip. However, she was lacking her husband, who complained of a stomachache.
My grandson came minus his fiancee’s mother, who was too tired from a trip she had come back from. Henry didn’t want chicken. When it was all said and done, we had so much food left over I was selling it from the end of my driveway.
As I thought back on the day, I was annoyed that my Easter had become all about the food. Then I consoled myself with Jesus’s command that we love one another — because that’s exactly what we did.
