I may not be that funny, or athletic, or good looking, or smart or talented … I forgot where I was going with this.
Yeah, old age is coming at a really bad time.
Maybe I was going to share my latest light bulb moment. Hear me out: an old-fashioned candy necklace, but with Tums and Ibuprofin.
Perhaps I was going to share with you a recent study that has shown that women who carry a little extra weight live longer than the men who mention it.
Or the fact that there is a highway to hell and a stairway to heaven, which should give you an indication of the traffic flow.
But I think I was going to share some funny stuff to offset the fact that the world is heading to hell in a handbasket and it’s picking up speed — so here’s a couple of ”my grandkids say the funniest things” stories.
My son was trained by his father to be a carpenter but a few years after moving south decided to become a plumber. After all, he already had his three years working as an apprentice with Rebath, so why not? A funny side story here is that when he got home from vacation one day, he discovered the pipe leading into his house was leaking and his water bill was sky high. I said, “Did you call a plumber?” He said, “Well, I wanted to but, you know, I’m a plumber, so I had to fix it myself.”
Now back to my story. My son was redoing the nursery for Natalie by taking out a closet door and putting in a larger bi-fold one. Seven-year-old Grayson wanted to help so my son loosened the molding almost all the way to let Grayson pry it off with a crowbar — and videotaped it for me. Grayson wrestled it free and proudly held the molding in the air saying, “Am I a plumber now?”
And last month while watching the kids I had to take 12-year-old Celia to the orthodontist. When I brought her back she immediately went off to clean her bunny’s cage but when she came back she discovered that the trash cans were still down by the road because it was trash collection day. She stewed about it for a few minutes and then asked me if I would help her bring the trash cans up to the house.
Trying to teach her that she could have done it by herself, I proceeded to stack the recyclable can and its lid atop the bigger one with wheels but they kept falling off so I just carried them — though awkwardly because I didn’t want them touching my clothes. As she struggled backward up the stone driveway she said, “Gramma, you’re doing a really good job.”
“Do you really think so?” I half snickered.
“Well I thought if I encouraged you, you’d be willing to help me next time, too.”
She is too young to be that perceptive. Or is she?
So there, I hope I took your mind off of the evils that seem to be everywhere these days, if only for a few moments. Personally, I’m ready to admit defeat but I don’t know who to surrender to.
Now let’s all take a moment to be thankful that I can’t turn people into frogs.
